The largest free trade area in the world: what is behind China’s agreement with 14 countries – the economy

The largest free trade zone in the world appears in the Asia-Pacific region. China has now signed a corresponding agreement with 14 countries. They negotiated for eight years – “with blood, sweat and tears,” says the Malaysian trade minister. On Sunday, they signed an agreement after the virtual summit of the Southeast Asian community of Asean. States are joining forces to form a “Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership” (RCEP), a “Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership”.

Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang spoke of a “glimmer of hope” that proves that multilateralism is the “right way.”

Who is involved in the agreement – and who is not?

In addition to China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand are part of the free trade zone. Ten Asean states are also participating. These are Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Brunei.

India originally wanted to join the alliance, but withdrew from the talks at the end of last year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fears that his country could be inundated with Chinese exports were too great. India is said to be confident that it can join the new free trade area at any time. However, observers consider it a symbolic offer.

What exactly does the agreement contain?

The emphasis is on reducing tariffs. This facilitates and reduces the cost of trade between states. Overall, tariffs are expected to fall to almost 90 percent of goods exchanged between countries. Companies that produce parts of their products in different countries of the free trade zone also benefit from this. The agreement also includes rules for 20 other areas, such as services, investment, online trading, telecommunications and copyright.

The agreement was signed on video. Imago images / AAP pictures

However, agricultural products and fish were excluded – Japan insisted. There should also be no guidelines for the protection of workers and the environment. And there are no restrictions on government subsidies or intellectual property protection rules. As a result, fewer areas are covered overall than in other major free trade agreements. The agreement is rather significant due to the size of the new economic area.

What is the economic power behind this?

In terms of population, the largest free trade area in the world is emerging. There are 2.2 billion people living in the 15 countries that are now joining forces. Together, they account for 29 percent of global trade. This is slightly less than in the European Union (EU), which together makes up 33 percent. However, this relationship could be quickly reversed. Because while the European economy continues to suffer from the effects of the pandemic, it is already growing rapidly in China.

And regardless of Coron, the Asia-Pacific region has great potential: The population is, on average, much younger than in the EU, for example, the middle class is growing and the region is also catching up economically. According to calculations, global economic output could grow by $ 200 billion by 2030 alone through closer cooperation between China, Japan and South Korea.

What does the agreement mean for the participating states?

For 15 countries, the free trade agreement is an opportunity for further development – from the “factory of the world” to the “market of the world,” as one economist says. It will be much easier for states to exchange goods with each other, and therefore they will no longer be so dependent on the export of goods to Europe or the USA.

The Boston Consulting Group estimates that trade between China and Southeast Asia alone is likely to grow by more than $ 40 billion by 2023. Conversely, trade in goods with the US and Europe is likely to decline.

What does the agreement mean for China?

For the People’s Republic of China, the agreement is certainly a great economic and political success. “China has won because 15 Asian countries sign the world’s largest free trade agreement,” the South China Morning Post headlined on Sunday. Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang said the agreement was not only a huge success for regional integration, “but more importantly, a victory for multilateralism and free trade.”

Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang (left) and Trade Minister Zhong Shan have signed the agreement. Photo: AFP

For China, as the world’s second largest economy and largest exporting country, the economic benefits of the agreement are clear. Chinese exporters benefit from lower tariffs and more uniform rules. Thanks to the agreement, China has also succeeded in reducing the US influence in the Pacific and expanding its own claim to regional power. “RCEP will redraw the economic and strategic map of the Indo-Pacific,” said Jeffrey Wilson of the Australian Institute of Strategic Policy (ASPI) the German news agency.

The US, on the other hand, is a big loser of this agreement. Four years ago, they wanted to sign an already negotiated Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (TPP), in which China would not be a party. However, isolationist US President Donald Trump ended US participation in the agreement immediately after taking office in 2017. In 2018, the remaining Pacific nations agreed on a “Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement” (CPTPP). Now, instead of a TPP agreement without China, there are two major trade agreements in the Pacific – and the US is not part of any of them.

Why do countries other than Asean participate, such as Australia and New Zealand?

In South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, four countries that are politically closely linked to the United States have also joined the trade agreement. Japan also has a historical rivalry with China, plus a territorial conflict over the islands of Senkaku and Diaoyu. Political relations with China are currently low in Australia and New Zealand. Allegations of espionage and trade war signify their current relationship with the People’s Republic. At the Asean meeting, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison criticized China’s military activities in the South China Sea as “destabilizing actions,” according to Australian broadcaster ABC.

However, the economic benefits of the RCEP agreement and cooperation with the world’s second largest economy outweigh these countries. “There are two benefits,” said Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham. “One thing is up to our farmers and exporters, they get a more uniform set of rules for all 15 nations.” On the other hand, it would also benefit the services sector, says the Australian Minister of Commerce.

What does the agreement mean for Europe?

By agreement, Europe will lose its significance for China. In the future, the People’s Republic will no longer be so dependent on the sale of its goods to Germany or France. Conversely, European companies are also at a disadvantage if they produce in Asia or want to sell their goods there. Because Europe has so far failed to sign a free trade agreement with the Asean states. The European Union has only bilateral agreements with Vietnam and Singapore.

The EU has been negotiating with China for seven years. So far, such an agreement has failed due to Beijing’s willingness to facilitate European companies’ access to the Chinese market and reduce the dominance of its own state-owned companies. For the EU, a lot depends on such an agreement with China: Europeans and Chinese exchange billions of euros worth of goods and services every day.