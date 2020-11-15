Before the testimony: who knew what on Wirecard? – Economics

It will be exciting in the Bundestag’s Committee of Inquiry. Six weeks after the official appointment, witness hearings begin on Thursday. Emphasis will be placed on one, if not the main figure of the fraud and bankruptcy scandal surrounding payment service provider and Dax star: Michael Braun, CEO of the company based in Aschheim, Bavaria, is invited.

The committee wants to investigate with Braun and other former Wirecard executives because, on the one hand, they are a source of dispute involving the federal government, but on the other hand, some of the group may soon be even less informative than can be expected.

SPD MP Cansel Kiziltepe meets with a research statement: “All the evidence we know suggests widespread criminal machinations in the leadership. Former Wirecard executives will have to face the allegations on Thursday. “

But Braun and two other Wirecard managers – Oliver Bellenhaus and Stephan Freiherr von Erff – are in custody. The prosecutor’s office is accused of fraudulent commercial gangs, in which fictitious transactions were used to prove higher sales and profits, and so loans could also be cleared. Bude Braun & Co. answer questions? Or do they invoke their right to refuse to testify? And do they even appear in the Bundestag?

It remained unclear at the weekend. Because there is an interesting alliance that wants to prevent this: the prisoners’ lawyers are against the usual personal interrogation, and the Munich public prosecutor, who put three managers behind bars.

Concern for the safety of witnesses

The reasons are similar. On the one hand, there is an increased risk of corona infection. On the other hand, there are concerns about the safety of witnesses: They could be attacked, for example by disappointed investors, warned the prosecutor’s office and pointed out that the impermanent manager of Wirecard, Jan Marsalek, had contacts with intelligence services.

There is also a risk that the accused managers could use the situation to discuss the matter directly. Therefore, there should be only one video interrogation. Braun’s lawyer wants to enforce it by court order.

Lawyer von Bellenhausen even asked for the release of his client because he clearly wants to exercise the right to refuse to provide information, and is therefore “inappropriate evidence”, as seen in the letter from FDP, Left and Greens.

One of the centers of the committee of inquiry is the Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz (SPD). Photo: REUTERS

The Bundestag doesn’t want to know anything about video reconnaissance or broadcasting and insist on being present. Left-wing MEP Fabio De Masi says: “I would also have Mr Braun shown in his pajamas. It is important for the public that the biggest financial and accounting scandal in recent German post-war history be publicly negotiated. ”

Green politician Danyal Bayaz also sees it this way: “Markus Braun’s exploratory light is out of the question for me. He is believed to be primarily responsible for the Wirecard scandal. “In the Bundestag, corona rapid tests are being carried out to ensure safety.

Will the witnesses testify?

In a letter from three opposition factions, the argument for the personal appearance of witnesses is: “The interrogation is more authentic in this way and the image that the committee can make of witnesses is complex.”

Committee members have no illusions about the willingness of summoned witnesses to provide information. However, they do not want to adopt a position of complete denial. “Braun will not be able to refuse to answer all the questions,” says Bayaz.

In any case, the Bundestag committee is less concerned about the possible actions of the Wirecard managers themselves. The goal is different, says de Masi: “The task of the committee is to clarify political responsibility and deal with the failure of supervision in Germany so that such a case does not happen again.”

And there the interests of the groups diverge. All participants mainly provide clarification of the facts. For example, Florian Toncar of the FDP states: “We want to find out which control mechanisms did not work for what reasons.”

Here he focuses on the Federal Office for Financial Supervision (Bafin). But also the auditors, in the case of EY’s Wirecard – the people responsible for the company are invited to the committee on November 26.

No one feels responsible

But of course, with regard to the general election, it is also about the people. The federal government “was not exactly covered by fame and made many wrong decisions,” says Bayaz. “Yet no one feels really responsible.”

The committee of inquiry must come to terms with this picture of collective irresponsibility. Toncar helps: “Political responsibilities have so far been completely underexposed. “All of this is focused on one thing in particular: Vice Chancellor and SPD candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz. And also to his management team at Treasury.

[Behalten Sie den Überblick: Jeden Morgen ab 6 Uhr berichten Chefredakteur Lorenz Maroldt und sein Team im Tagesspiegel-Newsletter Checkpoint das Aktuellste und Wichtigste aus Berlin. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden: checkpoint.tagesspiegel.de]

The Social Democrats are on the counteroffensive and have already identified the reasons why Peter Altmaier and Horst Seehofer should also be invited to the committee. The Minister of Economy is responsible for overseeing inspectors like EY – should there be an omission?

And the interior minister may have to be on committee for security findings – Mark’s connection to the secret service. Perhaps also as a former Prime Minister of Bavaria to clarify whether there could have been government failures.

And finally the chancellor appears. Because during her trip to Beijing a year ago, Angela Merkel promoted Wirecard’s business interests in China, which could be related to the company’s allegedly fraudulent construction.

As part of the preparations, the first political celebrity will have to appear on the committee on December 17: Former Federal Minister Karl Theodor zu Guttenberg, as a lobbyist, opened Wirecard’s contacts to the Chancellery and Merkel.