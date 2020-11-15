Installing macOS Big Sur crashes MacBook Pros

Installing macOS Big Sur isn’t so easy on some MacBook Pros that they freeze completely. There are plenty of testimonials on the Apple forums, Reddit, or even MacRumors forums. As a reminder, the update has been available since Thursday.

Users who tried installing macOS Big Sur report seeing a black screen on their MacBook Pro. Even after a few tens of minutes, nothing happens. The laptop just turns into a brick. In addition, the usual emergency manipulations do not work. This includes resetting NVRAM, SMC, and Safe Mode. The restore function cannot be accessed either.

According to testimonials from people who tried to install macOS Big Sur, the problematic MacBook Pros are the late 2013 and mid 2014 models. However, not everyone is affected. In fact, with these computers, users have managed to switch to Apple’s new operating system without blocking. But the number of testimonies that cause a problem is increasing.

One user said he contacted Apple about this because his MacBook Pro has stopped working. The manufacturer told him that the computer needed repair. Other people say the problem has been referred to the heads of Apple’s engineering team for investigation.

Another hassle when installing macOS Big Sur

Installing macOS Big Sur is definitely not easy. As a reminder: Apple’s servers were overloaded on Thursday. It took some people an extremely long time to download the update. In addition, some applications could no longer be started. This is because Apple is doing a startup check. The verification requires validation with the servers. And because the servers were overloaded, the applications were not given the green light.