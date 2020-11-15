Apple reveals 3 experiences recorded with an iPhone 12

Apple shares a new video with an iPhone 12. It shows three experiments that can be done with objects we have at home. Incite’s Dong Hoon Jun and James Thornton are doing the presentation here.

The first experiment shows balloons filled with water and the slow-motion mode of the iPhone 12. In the second experiment we find a mixture of oil, water and dyes. The third and final experiment focuses on glow sticks and the iPhone 12’s night mode: “Try these simple experiments yourself,” says Apple. “Or use them as inspiration to create amazing images from what you already have in your closet,” adds the manufacturer.

Did you like the music in the background and want to know the title? This is Captain Planet’s Patty Cake.

This isn’t the first time Apple has partnered with Incite’s Dong Hoon Jun and James Thornton. They shot the Fire and Ice video last year to praise the iPhone 11 Pro.

As a reminder, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have been available since October 23rd. The iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max have been on sale since Friday.