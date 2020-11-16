Mac: Apple explains privacy and issues with opening apps

Apple spoke out about the server overload issues on the Thursday following the release of macOS Big Sur. In particular, this has prevented certain third-party applications from starting. Everything has to do with the authentication of applications, which depends on Apple’s servers.

Since that event, several people have discovered that OCSP, Apple’s notary public, has raised privacy concerns. In particular, security researcher Jeffrey Paul stated that Apple’s servers keep the list of applications and that sending is not encrypted. In other words, your ISP or someone else can technically see the content that Apple has retrieved.

Apple’s answer to macOS privacy

Apple therefore spoke on the subject. The group explains that macOS’s gatekeeper system checks online to see if an app contains known malware. In this case, macOS prevents the application from starting. Because of this, launching applications on Thursday evening was not easy. Because the servers were overloaded, the check could not be performed normally. So it went on.

But what about confidentiality? Apple says:

We never combined the data from these reviews with any information about Apple users or their devices. We don’t use the data from these scans to find out which users are running on their devices.

Notarization uses an encrypted connection that is resistant to server failures to check whether the application contains known malware.

These security checks never revealed the user’s Apple ID or the identity of their device. To better protect privacy, we have stopped recording IP addresses in connection with verifying developer credentials and are ensuring that any IP addresses we collect are removed from the logs.

Changes for macOS in 2021

In addition, Apple announces that the following changes will take place during 2021:

New encrypted protocol for verifying the blocking of developer credentials. Strong protection against server failure. New setting so that users can disable this security protection if they so wish