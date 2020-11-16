The Spanish app launches Q-Commerce to revolutionize delivery

Do you know Glovo? This Spanish delivery application, which to this day is comparable to Deliveroo and Uber Eats, is in a transformation. With Q-Commerce, Glovo aims to enable department stores to store their products in warehouses to ensure couriers can keep a promise: Free delivery of all types of products in less than 24 hours.

Q-Commerce, for whom for what?

To achieve this goal, Glovo is launching Q-Commerce: a commercial entity that will accelerate the delivery of this B2B service, opening 100 warehouses by the end of 2021. The idea behind this application is to provide an ultra-urban delivery. fast. Glovo does not produce, only the storage and the connection between its suppliers and its warehouses.

In the same category

Single Day 2020: Alibaba and JD.com explode their record with sales of 62.58 billion euros

With the application, Unilever, Nestlé, L’Oréal or large and medium-sized companies can already store their products in warehouses in the city center so that their customers can receive their orders as quickly as possible. possible. Glovo just announced the launch of Q-Commerce (Q for Quickly). Clearly, the goal of this business unit is to accelerate the development of their B2B service, which should allow them to offer even more storage locations to ensure that their couriers save time to final delivery.

A turnkey logistics solution for companies

The app is therefore specialized in an offer for professionals with this turnkey logistics solution, with which companies of all sizes can outsource their e-commerce logistics. The warehouse network is currently located in Spain in Barcelona and Madrid, in Portugal in Lisbon and in Italy in Milan. With the app, users in these regions can quickly deliver groceries and other selected items under the “Glovo Market” brand.

With Q-Commerce, Glovo wants to go even further and expand its offer to a larger number of cities. The application is expected to open around 100 warehouses by the end of 2021. According to Daniel Alonso, Global Director of Q-Commerce at Glovo, former Managing Director of Walmart, “With stores closing and closing around the world, consumers now want and expect more items to be delivered to their homes than ever before. This has led to new requirements: it is no longer a matter of waiting 24 to 48 hours for a delivery, but only a few minutes. “

Glovo wants to respond to the acceleration of e-commerce

Ultimately, Glovo wants Q-Commerce to be able to deliver both groceries and products from toy, music, book, flower, beauty, or even medical stores. Glovo will certainly not be able to find any clothing or shoe stores, most of which already have their own infrastructure. The app handles almost everything else.

Starting out as a competitor to Deliveroo and Uber Eats, Glovo is taking a new path to differentiate and change the dimension. Even if the bulk of his activity today is still supplying customers who order in restaurants, his goal is to turn to this B2B offering, which is a new demand that is driving the acceleration of e-commerce due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.