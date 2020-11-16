Rosetta 2: M1 Macs are faster than Intel Macs

The benchmarks for the Apple M1 chip are more than positive. New results on Geekbench show the use of the Rosetta 2 emulation layer on Mac M1. In this way you can start almost any application, even those that do not natively support the M1 chip. And the Mac M1 benchmarks with Rosetta 2 do better than the Intel Macs when tested with a core.

A MacBook M1 used the x86 version (hence for the Intel architecture) of the GeekBench application. The score when using one processor core is 1313. This is better than any Intel Mac. Even the 2020 iMac with the Intel Core i9-10910 processor doesn’t reach this level. It has reached 1,251.

As a reminder, the MacBook Air M1 achieved a score of 1,687 with the version of Geekbench that was compatible with its architecture. The laptop therefore manages to get 78% of the performance when it comes to using Rosetta 2. This is more than true. Especially since there will be more and more ARM-compatible applications (and therefore Apple M1) over the course of the weeks / months. Rosetta 2 will become less and less useful over time, everything (or almost) will run natively.

In terms of the test with all cores, the MacBook Air M1 with Rosetta 2 received 5888. With the native version of Geekbench and thus without Rosetta 2 it is 7,346. On this point, the M1 chip is close to the scores of certain Intel Core i7 processors. The Intel Xeons on the latest Mac Pro do much better. However, the price is by no means the same between a Mac M1 and a Mac Pro.