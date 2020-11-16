successful start for SpaceX and NASA’s first commercial flight

SpaceX launched Crew-1 from Cape Canaveral yesterday evening at 7:27 p.m. local time in Florida. As TechCrunch explains, this is SpaceX and NASA’s first commercial flight.

With Crew-1, SpaceX officially joins the big leagues

There are four astronauts on board the space shuttle, including a woman: Shannon Walker, Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and an astronaut from Jaxa (the Japanese space agency), Soichi Noguchi from Japan. This SpaceX-powered flight is officially the first to allow crew rotation, ushering in a new era in human space travel.

The four astronauts left the launch pad of the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for the ISS last night. Just a few months after SpaceX’s first manned flight. Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken were the first to take a SpaceX Crew Dragon shuttle to the ISS, but this latest flight is different as it is the very first official commercial flight in SpaceX history.

As expected, the four astronauts are on their way to the International Space Station to join their colleagues Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov as well as the American astronaut Kate Rubins on board the station. The culmination of a long period of work in the SpaceX teams. Elon Musk’s business had to pass a number of milestones. We particularly remember an uninhabited mission to the ISS that is fully automated. Successful mooring in March 2019.

Flights with private customers soon?

The Crew 1 mission is going as planned: a perfect launch in Florida and a successful recovery of the first stage of the booster that powered the Falcon 9 rocket that launched the Crew Dragon capsule. A 27-hour journey awaits the four astronauts before they reach the ISS. You should spend at least six months in space. Of the four astronauts who participated in this space mission, only three were ever in space. This is the very first time for Victor Glover.

From now on, not six, but seven astronauts will inhabit the ISS. The aim is to enable them to accelerate their experience. Since the last rotation in 2011, there has not been a manned flight operated by NASA. This marks the official return of the United States to the era of human space travel. The first and far from the last collaboration between SpaceX and NASA, who intend to go further by offering such flights to “private customers”.