iPhone 12 and 12 Pro: Missing text messages and notifications

People who use SMS and have migrated to an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max are not happy. Some of them find that they are not receiving certain text messages. For some users, the text messages arrive on the phone, but no notification is given.

We had mentioned this topic a couple of weeks ago and we noticed that users are experiencing this type of problem with iOS 14. In the last few days, however, more and more people have spoken out with one of the iPhone 12s. They can be heard on Apple forums (1, 2, 3) and elsewhere.

Some people note that text messages not received are generally intended for group conversations. However, sometimes text messages to a single person are not received.

Users with an iPhone 12 managed to find all of the text messages. You had to go to Settings> General> Reset> Reset Network Settings. Unfortunately this “update” does not work for everyone.

IPhone 12 SMS problems appear on both iOS 14.1 and iOS 14.2. Apple is currently offering iOS 14.3 in beta, but we don’t know if there is a solution for SMS. While you wait to learn more, it should be noted that there is no problem with iMessages. The problem affects SMS and only these.