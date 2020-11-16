Battery cells for electric cars: the Chinese are coming – the economy

In the autumn of 2019, the purchasers of Brandenburg’s economic development had a problem with luxury. Chinese battery manufacturer SVolt Energy was looking for a place. In Brandenburg, very close to Berlin, there was a large developed area right on the highway. There was only one catch: SVolt arrived too late. Tesla chose Grünheide for its European e-car factory and won the contract. SVolt had to keep looking.

SVolt is investing two billion euros

A good year later, it was decided to locate a SVolt battery plant with 24 gigawatt hours (GWh). 300,000 to 500,000 electric cars can be equipped with this amount, depending on the size of the car or battery. Next Tuesday, a secret will be revealed where two billion euros will be invested and up to 2,000 jobs will be created. Bavaria trades in this sector, but also Saxony. Location decisions depend on various factors: infrastructure and jobs, costs, and proximity to customers. The new plant should produce batteries in just three years.

CATL is building near Erfurt

SVolt is a spin-off of the Chinese car manufacturer Great Wall Motors. The company announced last summer that it wanted to build capacity in Germany. Until now, German car companies have only obtained car battery cells from Asian manufacturers, who are gradually building capacity in Europe. South Korean companies LG Chem and SKI have set up factories in Poland and Hungary. The Chinese are investing directly in Germany, the “homeland” of the automobile. The market leader CATL is building a system in Erfurt Kreuz, which will produce the first cells in 2022. As with SVolt, capacity in Thuringia could eventually reach 24 GWh.

Mercedes buys cells from Farasis

BMW will take over a large part of the CATL cells, so the production of SVolt for BMW is out of the question. The Chinese Farasis in Bitterfeld-Wolfen, Saxony-Anhalt, manufactures battery cells for Mercedes. The target capacity by 2022 is six GWh and may increase to ten gigawatts in the future. According to Farasis, it invests approximately 600 million euros and creates 600 jobs. For Mercedes, Farasis is just one of many suppliers. Given that Mercedes manufactures batteries in Kamenz, Saxony, a close cell supplier could make sense. The new BASF cathode plant in Schwarzheide also speaks of Saxony as a location for SVolt. The regional supply chain would therefore lead from BASF via SVolt to Mercedes.

SVolt is a small cell manufacturer from China compared to CATL, BYD and Gotion. Volkswagen, the market leader in China, has invested one billion euros in Gotion High-Tech to meet the need for cells and batteries for its Chinese e-models. In this country, VW is investing one billion euros in a joint venture with the Swedish company Norhthvolt. A cell plant is being built in Salzgitter, which could supply approximately 16 gigawatts in 2024. However, this is only a fraction of what Volkswagen needs. The world’s largest vehicle manufacturer plans to build 26 million electric cars by 2030. VW’s subsidiary, Porsche, has joined forces with Customcells in a cell manufacturing project.

SVolt is a newcomer to the market

The plant in Zwickau, Saxony was the first major point where VW completely switched to e-cars. SVolt could also be considered as a supplier – from a location in Saxony. SVolt advertises a “comprehensive product portfolio” that includes battery cells, modules and kits, as well as battery management systems and software solutions. The young company employs around 3,000 people worldwide, half of whom are in research and development, according to research.

Tesla wants to do everything herself

The Chinese are not considered Tesla’s suppliers in Grünheide. Elon Musk cooperates with Panasonic in the USA and with CATL in China for some cells (lithium-phosphorus-iron). In Grönheide, Brandenburg, Tesla wants to produce the cells itself, including the electrode material. To do this, you need a specific furnace that can only be built by a Japanese company. When Tesla turned to the company and found that the delivery time was 18 months, Musk was allegedly frightened by the battery industry. Until Tesla in Grünheide has full added value, cells and batteries must be imported from the US or China for several more years.

Altmaier wants to promote Tesla

Time is an extremely important factor in business with capital-intensive cells – the Chinese have known this, as has the newcomer Elon Musk. Federal Economy Minister Peter Altmaier is likely to announce how many million government subsidies Tesla can count on the Grünheide battery project this year. While top German managers, such as former Daimler boss Dieter Zetsche, have been talking about the cell for years as a “commodity” that one buys as brakes, plates or headlights, Musk wants to make the most technologically sophisticated part of an electric car himself: the cell.