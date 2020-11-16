What behavior do the French adopt in the face of customer reviews?

If you buy products or services online, this topic will surely interest you. Trustpilot, the online reviews specialist who already has more than 100 million customer testimonials from more than 400,000 companies, carried out a new study: They hired a behavior analysis company to deal with customer reviews. Together they carried out a study on a large French sample, which they combined with the analysis of intellectuals and experts, and which produced a complete inventory of customer opinions in France (downloadable here).

As part of this study, the company set up three separate boards for France (2,056 people), the United Kingdom (2,152 people) and the United States (2,175 people). In parallel, two experts were asked to give their views on the study’s figures:

Karen Cook: Director of the Institute for Social Science Research at Stanford University, Associate Editor of the Annual Report on Sociology Jonah Berger: Associate Professor of Marketing at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and author of Invisible Influence / The Hidden Forces That Shape Behavior

Let’s discover the first results of the study together.

Download the study

89% of consumers read reviews online before making a purchase

It’s a reality: consumers do their research before buying online. In addition to the private circle (family & friends), customer testimonials are one of the most important sources of information: This also means that companies have an interest in being interested in this topic, which is an essential part of the shopping trip.

The study that has already been carried out shows, among the first results, that:

89% of consumers read reviews online before making a purchase. 11% see their trust in brands decrease over time; 64% would prefer to buy from a responsive company rather than a company that appears impeccable. 62% of consumers would no longer use review platforms that censor reviews. 55% of consumers prefer what is known as an open platform.

These first numbers are averages from the three countries concerned (US / UK / FR), but the study also provides a lot of accurate and detailed data on France and its uses, especially what French consumers expect from opinions: welcome to the full version here for free download to learn more.

Regarding company average score: “It is impossible to satisfy 100% of your customers”

The study analyzes in detail how consumers perceive customer ratings, and numerous testimonials illustrate the interpretation of customer ratings. For example, one of the respondents stated that “it is impossible to satisfy 100% of its customers” while another stated that “if a company only had 5-star reviews, I would believe in fake reviews and you would.” removed the less good “.

This rich and fascinating study is available for free download and will allow you to better understand the impact customer testimonials have on French consumers.

