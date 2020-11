Samorost 2: Amanita Designs iconic and surreal adventure surprises on iOS (App Store Release)

We owe the Amanita Design Studio several point’n-click masterpieces. Machinarium, Botanicula, Chuchel (the most beautiful children’s game ever developed) and of course the fabulous Samorost trilogy shape the course of the studio founded by Jakub Dvorsk√Ĺ. Aside from the first two episodes of the Samorost trilogy, iOS hosted most of the studio’s gem. This very unfortunate oversight is being repaired. Samorost 2 (App Store Link – EUR 3.49 – iPhone / iPad) is finally available for iOS! There isn’t much to complain about except maybe a short adventure.

Incidentally, we find the careful artistic direction of the studio, a mixture of illustration and homage to the golden age of single image animation in eastern countries (mainly Russia and Czechoslovakia). Samorost 2 tells us a completely surreal story. The player leads a space gnome whose dog was abducted by aliens! Please note that this mobile version is enriched with a very practical zoom function. A must for lovers of the genre …