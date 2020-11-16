Samorost 2: Amanita Designs iconic and surreal adventure surprises on iOS (App Store Release)

We owe the Amanita Design Studio several point’n-click masterpieces. Machinarium, Botanicula, Chuchel (the most beautiful children’s game ever developed) and of course the fabulous Samorost trilogy shape the course of the studio founded by Jakub Dvorský. Aside from the first two episodes of the Samorost trilogy, iOS hosted most of the studio’s gem. This very unfortunate oversight is being repaired. Samorost 2 (App Store Link – EUR 3.49 – iPhone / iPad) is finally available for iOS! There isn’t much to complain about except maybe a short adventure.

Incidentally, we find the careful artistic direction of the studio, a mixture of illustration and homage to the golden age of single image animation in eastern countries (mainly Russia and Czechoslovakia). Samorost 2 tells us a completely surreal story. The player leads a space gnome whose dog was abducted by aliens! Please note that this mobile version is enriched with a very practical zoom function. A must for lovers of the genre …