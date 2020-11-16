the tool to organize documents, notes and projects in a harmonious way

There are two types of people: people who are (digitally and / or physically) organized in folders, subfolders, by color and year, and people in which dozens of documents, PDF files, spreadsheets or photos that and don’t match be cleaned up. Two rooms, two atmospheres. One is organized, the other is in real chaos … For those of you who are part of the second school, there are tools to help you organize notes, documents and projects easily, in the same place and even in a collaborative way!

In any case, this is the overall goal of Nimbus Note: a complete platform that enables the organization of notes, documents and projects from multiple sources in a collaborative digital environment. Documents and information can be accessed on any device and even offline. A very handy tool for project managers, freelancers, marketers, or even teams who want to organize their documents and collaborate! An alternative to Evernote or Loom.

Effortless organization!

Each work area is isolated via Nimbus Note and has access rights, unique branding (depending on the company) and third-party integrations. When it comes to collaboration, everything is easy to manage: workspaces and team members. This makes it possible to control who has access to which workspaces and guest access, especially for customers. You can easily navigate between the different work areas via a menu at the top left!

Thanks to color codes, emojis or even tags, files can be easily found in Nimbus Note. To organize a workspace, Nimbus Note offers templates to easily find inspiration. A flexible block editor is available and enables you to organize all information, documents in blocks, in an easily movable manner. The tool provides options like dark mode and mentions to link notes to other notes in other people’s workspaces. It is also possible to create tables. PDFs, Google Docs, etc., audios, videos … can be integrated in the Nimbus notes.

A large number of accessible functions

In the mobile version of Nimbus Note, it is possible to take a photo of a document to be scanned. In the scan and thanks to the text recognition, it is possible to find a sentence easily and to search for it in documents. Finally, Nimbus Capture lets you record videos of your screen for quick feedback!

Nimbus Note is available for sale on Appsumo and is available for life starting at $ 59 instead of $ 2,490. This offer gives 10 people, 50 workspaces access to the tool and offers 50 GB of storage space. Other offerings are accessible, offering more workspaces, more storage space, and access to a larger number of people.

