Accumulation of assets: Controlled savings – real estate – economics

Mr König, classic building savings works like this: Anyone who has saved enough money according to a set plan will receive a low-interest loan that they can use to finance their assets. As general interest rates have been falling for years, the demand for housing loans and savings contracts is falling. How do you see the current development with regard to the new contracts?

Due to this interest rate situation, building societies in recent years have clearly focused on financing contracts with a larger volume, less on small savings contracts. Private institutes signed about 1.1 million new contracts in 2019 – 1.2 percent more than in 2018. The related housing loan and savings rose by 3.6 percent to 56.7 billion euros. For us, 2020 is also about Corona. Telephone, e-mail and video consultations cannot completely replace missing personal contacts. So far, we are missing about 10 percent in new business. Given the circumstances, we can be satisfied with that.

In 2019, a total of € 254.3 billion was paid to finance the construction of private homes – almost € 27 billion more than in 2018. Will development continue in the 1920s or peak in 2019?

In 2019, we managed to increase the repayments of the construction loan by 10 percent to 27 billion euros. Our growth increased significantly again in the first nine months of 2020. I also expect a plus for the overall market. Only now have many people really realized the importance of their home as it shapes everyday life in an unprecedented way. People like to spend more money on a better quality of life if they can afford it.

Bausparen brings little return; The financial product is therefore unsuitable as a purely savings contract. It’s different with old contracts. This was where building societies spoke up a few years ago. They terminated contracts that promised higher interest rates and were therefore left primarily as an investment product. What are the current numbers? Do you overlook whether housing loans and savings contracts are used at all for construction or for renovation and modernization?

As for the gossip, calm returned after the Federal Court clarified the issue of release in February 2017. And to use the funds: We know that about three-quarters of our payments from construction money are used directly to build, purchase or upgrade our own four walls. Additional investments in building savings are spread as needed.

Savers of a construction company are betting with you on raising interest rates in the future. It still doesn’t look like that. What else can a lucrative home loan and savings contract do?

Christian König, 46, is the CEO of the Association of Private Building Societies

I agree with you: in the next two or three years, we should see interest rate movements to the side. But do you know where the interest rates will be in eight, ten or fifteen years? Only with a home loan and a savings contract, without any other financial product, can you secure today’s extremely low interest rates on buildings for so long. For construction or purchase, for scheduling, for energy saving measures, for age-appropriate renovations. And the conditions? Building savings loans are now available at an interest rate of just over one percent. The same applies to immediate loans from building societies.

Hungary originally introduced domestic savings according to the German model. In 2018, the Orbani government canceled state funding for new contracts. What signs do you perceive from the political arena in our country? Is Germany facing a similar ending?

The political opposition in the Hungarian parliament has fundamentally criticized the abolition. It hurts builders’ families there. Three Hungarian building societies continue to be leaders in the private real estate financing market. As for Germany: As you know, the federal government has decided to increase the premium for building houses from 2021. Why? Because young people in particular are learning to save by building savings. And because those who receive a bonus for building a house can be shown to save significantly more than usual with the same income. Because home ownership must not become a privilege for high-income earners. We expect that in the next few years, one to one and a half million people will also start saving with subsidies.

You talked a lot about the benefits of a home loan and savings plans. Your “guaranteed interest” is usually lower than the inflation rate. In these circumstances, it is difficult to talk about the accumulation of assets. What do you say now?

Interest is not so crucial to building wealth. We have zero before the decimal point, as is common today for safe forms of savings. Savings are crucial to wealth creation. Bausparen is saving purpose in order to have its own four walls. Those who decided to save with great discipline. The result: in the same income group, homeowners have about six times as many assets as tenants on average. Mandatory savings, as if it were, are worth it.

Unlike fifty years ago, the rules today are rapid changes of place and job. Should the time parameters of housing loans and savings contracts – with their savings phase and allocation periods set well in advance – be more flexible?

You will already find a large number of tariff options at building societies. For example, a housing loan and the amount of savings can be changed later, partial contracts can be concluded and the installment contribution can be collected and changed. We offer a classic housing loan and savings loans, immediate financing provided by house savings, modernization loans up to 30,000 euros without registration in the real estate cadastre, yes, and ordinary mortgage loans. But your question shows me that we need to talk about it more often.

Reinhart Bünger conducted an interview.