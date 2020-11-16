Ad tracking in iOS: A complaint was opened in Germany and Spain

After an initial legal success against Facebook, the Noyb organization (led by Austrian activist Max Schrems) has just filed a complaint against Apple in Spanish and German courts. These new complaints accuse Apple of not blocking ad tracking in its apps by default. In fact, the iOS 14 system offers to rely on the goodwill of users every time an app launches (a pop-up window offers the option to authorize the trace or not). The Noyb organization believes that ad tracking blocking should be blocked by default without the user having to respond to a request. The voluntary choice of monitoring would therefore only be possible in the settings of the app.

In iOS 14, a pop-up window offers the option to allow or deny tracing.

The private data defense organization also believes that if Apple is forced into these two key markets, the chances are good that blocking tracking will quickly become the norm on all iOS versions (not just German or Spanish ). “It would be difficult for the company to continue with millions, which has been declared illegal for two countries,” explains Stefano Rossetti, one of the legal representatives of the Noyb organization. Apple has yet to respond to these two complaints.