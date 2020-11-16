On average around € 30,000: women on boards make more money than men – business

Women are a minority in the highest strata of the German economy, but unlike many women in other professions, they earn more on average than their male counterparts. According to the consulting and auditing company EY, last year, women on boards of directors were paid better on average than top managers in all stock markets indices of the Dax family.

EY expert Jens Massmann cited the growing efforts of companies to attract women to their top management as an important reason. As candidates are scarce, their market value and thus their wages increase.

In the top stock market league of 30 DAX companies, women on the executive board earned an average of around € 2.93 million last year, an average of around € 30,000 more than male top executives. Women are reportedly better paid there for four years.

In 60 companies in MDax, the salaries of top managers were 1.44 million euros, an average of about 115,000 euros higher. According to information, for the first time before the study began in 2013, women at SDax were well ahead with 70 companies. Their average total direct remuneration was approximately EUR 1.07 million, approximately seven percent higher than that of male board members.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

However, the situation is different with regard to the general earnings of men and women in Germany. According to the latest data from the Federal Statistical Office, the average gross hourly wage of women last year was 17.72, which is 20 percent less than that of men (22.61 euros).

However, three quarters of the pay gap can be attributed to structural reasons. For example, women work more often part-time and less often in qualified management positions. After taking these factors into account, the pay gap was 6 percent – which is what women earn less than men with comparable qualifications and work.

The consulting and auditing company EY evaluated the salaries of the members of the Board of Directors of Dax. Photo: Imago / Arnulf Hettrich

According to EY, in 2019 the salaries of board members fell for the second year in a row. In all 160 companies of the Dax family, it fell by an average of 4.6 percent to approximately 1.99 million euros.

“The difficult economic situation last year – even before the corona pandemic – led to a significant reduction in the salaries of top managers,” explained EY expert Massmann. In 2018, there was already a decrease of 0.5 percent. For 2020, Massmann expects a lower reward due to the corona.

While women on the board in 2018 were still able to withstand the declining trend, their remuneration fell by 5.9 percent the following year, more than men (minus 3 percent). The total direct remuneration consists of the basic salary, annual remuneration and long-term components that were awarded in the given year. CEOs were not included in the comparison.

The debate on women’s quotas is accelerating again

According to EY, in 2019, a good twelve percent of all board members of Germany’s top women’s stock exchange were a good one, seven percent in MDax and only five percent in SDax.

The discussion on quotas for women on Dax’s boards of directors has recently picked up speed again. Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) spoke in favor. “By the way, I also say – I say this very clearly here – that we need to give ourselves the support of the laws that are now being made in Berlin with the members of the board of directors, and that we must implement them wisely,” he said at the “Zeit” digital event.

In a coalition agreement, the Union and the SPD agreed to improve the law on women in leadership positions. Earlier this year, Federal Women’s Minister Franziska Giffey and Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (both SPDs) introduced a bill.

Accordingly, it is planned to expand the existing quota of women on supervisory boards and to require a woman to move to purely male company boards with at least four members, if a seat is available. After differences, the coalition leaders decided to set up a working group in the summer. (DPA)