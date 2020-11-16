Working conditions in the meat industry: This is a sausage farm

Ralph Brinkhaus is in an awkward situation. Tönnies is based in the Westphalian constituency of the head of the Union parliamentary group. The federal government wants to abolish the foundation of the market leader in the meat industry: on January 1, 2021, the use of contract and temporary staff is to be banned. This is the core of the law, which is now being negotiated by parliamentary groups in a grand coalition. Much of the Union wants to exempt temporary work from the ban, according to the SPD. Brinkhaus and his SPD colleague Rolf Mützenich are looking for a compromise. In order for the ban to take effect in 2021, the law must pass the Bundestag and then the Bundesrat next week.

Attempts at regulation have failed

The “bad boy”, as Tönnies is also called in the Union, once again introduced the Corona hotspot to the public again this summer, both the working conditions in Corona and the living conditions of contract workers from Poland, Romania and Bulgaria. With a wave of outrage behind him, Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) quickly drafted a bill that the cabinet approved at the end of May. At that time, the minister already knew what might come next. “In the last few years, there has been legislation in the meat industry to prevent complaints,” Heil said at the current hour in the Bundestag on May 13.

“But we have always experienced two things: On the one hand, there was the game of cats and mice with parts of the industry – when regulations were issued, opportunities for circumvention were organized,” the minister said. “On the other hand, we have repeatedly seen in parliamentary trials that interest groups have tried to relax clear rules and relax them.”

A report on the mass of the Institute for Work and Qualifications (IAQ) at the University of Duisburg-Essen speaks of an “opaque network of lobbyists”. Key features of the sector: Over the decades, a sector with many small businesses has become a large industry with several corporations. In addition to Tönnies, Westfleisch, the Dutch Vion and the Edeka Group slaughterhouse and the Danish krone belong to the butcher’s oligopoly, which has gradually expanded to further processing: the Tönnies and Tönnies subsidiaries offer ready-to-use packaged meat and sausages.

Business is shaped by oligopolies

“In addition to strong rationalization gains, the driving force behind this development was concentration in German food retail,” writes IAQ. The five retail chains, which also operate in the oligopoly, do not want to negotiate with a large number of small suppliers as large customers.

As a result, the number of meat farms in the country has almost halved since 2000. Of particular note is the change in the structure of employment: Although more and more animals are slaughtered and industrial turnover rose from € 20 billion to € 35 billion from 1999 to 2014 alone, the number of jobs subject to social security fell by almost 44,000 or 23 percent during this period. In the middle of this year, approximately 100,000 people worked in slaughterhouses and cutting plants, including approximately 35,000 contract workers from Eastern Europe.

Self-regulation does not work

Since the EU’s eastward expansion in 2004, much of the work has been done by cheap labor, which is used as a contract worker “in opaque subcontracting structures”. Reports of hourly wages below five euros, working hours of up to 15 hours and the shabby living quarters of butchers from Eastern Europe are joining the legion. Among other things, due to many subcontractors and language problems, “all attempts at resistance and unions are failing,” writes IQA. Because self-regulation “through strong social partners and industrial tariffs” does not work, “aid can only be expected from the state”.

Sigmar Gabriel threatened

He also took action: In 2007 and 2009, the federal government tried to convince the meat industry of the minimum wage. Vain. In 2015, the Federal Minister of Economy Sigmar Gabriel (SPD) threatened to restrict employment contracts. To prevent this, the six largest slaughterhouses signed a “voluntary commitment to more attractive working conditions” in autumn 2015, promising to use only employees registered in Germany who are subject to social security contributions. In fact, the “own staff” quota remained below 50 percent in the following years. “At the same time, the share of employees in contract companies has not changed,” the IAQ report said.

Slaughterhouse as corona hotspots

The reduction in labor costs with the help of contract staff continued until Corona arrived. The industry has responded to the strong outrage over working and living conditions as well as the high number of infections in slaughterhouses with a new voluntary commitment: All contract staff should now be hired. I s Tönnies. Reputation was so devastated that the industry even repentantly agreed. “The Meat Industry Association supports the federal government’s legislative proposal to abolish the system of work and service contracts.” That was early summer. And at this moment, the planned law is also indisputable in the coalition. On the other hand, the ban on temporary work must be avoided or relaxed.

Medium-sized companies advertise temporary work

Union MEP Gitta Connemann argues for “the peaks of a special order in meat processing”, for example during the barbecue season. “Here we want to allow temporary work within a narrowly limited framework,” says the CDU politician, accusing the SPD of blocking at the expense of medium-sized sausage producers. “We are incorrectly connected with butchers and butchers,” complains Tobias Metten, whose company produces sausages in Sauerland. “There is no exploitation with us, we don’t cut animals to pieces.” Metten employs 350 people, 100 of whom are contract and temporary workers.

The SPD insists on a ban

The SPD and the Food, Enjoyment and Restaurant Association (NGG) are stubborn. Concessions have already been made, as the ban on employment contracts and temporary work only applies to companies with 50 or more employees. And if temporary work is still possible, companies would change contract employees to temporary employees. The argument of peak seasonal orders is ultimately useless: With the Working Time Accounts tool, temporary large orders can be easily covered by overtime for a permanent workforce. “There is a compromise,” says the SPD and NGG. But the SPD needs its coalition partner.

Three compromise proposals by the Union

The Union, in turn, offers three options: temporary work only if the same pay is the same from day one; Temporary work limited by quota or restriction to, for example, ten percent of the company’s employees; and finally the collective agreement: the parties to the collective agreement, ie NGG and the employer, can agree on the company’s quotas. However, NGG rejects this, pointing out that there are virtually no works councils or collective agreements in the low-wage sector. Especially not with the market leader Tönnies. The Union simply has too little organizational power. The compromise could ultimately consist of a combination: Some companies may, under certain conditions, use a certain number of temporary employees for a certain period of time. A maximum of two months is currently being discussed.