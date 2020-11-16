A Tool That Can Make Professional Marketing Videos In 5 Minutes!

Video format is one of the trends of 2019. It should continue into 2020, especially with the advent of platforms like TikTok. Creating videos requires human and financial investments that sometimes are not within everyone’s reach. Fortunately, there are plenty of websites or apps that can make this task easier. This is especially the case with InVideo.

A complete tool for creating videos quickly

InVideo is an online site that allows you to create videos such as social media videos, Facebook ads, YouTube videos, or even personal videos.

You can create professional looking videos in just five minutes. The tool has 1000+ templates that you can use to create videos. The InVideo library also contains pictures, videos, and music. Unlike some tools, which can be difficult to learn to use, InVideo is simple and intuitive. There are many tools available for cutting video clips, cropping photos, or creating loops.

In addition to using one of the templates already available, it is possible to convert text content (articles, scripts) into videos. All you have to do is choose a theme for your video, then the format, which is 16: 9, 9:16 or even 1: 1. There are two options: copy / paste your text or add the url of your article. Select the sentences of the article you want to embed in the video and let the tool create the video! It is then possible to change the background, the text, add music and add animation or stickers!

It’s also possible to create videos from scratch, leaving room for creativity!

Lifetime access to InVideo for less than $ 50 instead of $ 600 without it

AppSumo has a limited time offer that allows you to enjoy lifetime access to InVideo for just $ 49. A one-time purchase that allows you unlimited use of the tool, benefit from 1080p resolution for videos, create 30 videos per month, access more than 100 templates and create videos in 3 minutes.

Two other deals are on offer for $ 98 and $ 147. The main difference to the “simple” offer for 47 euros is that 60 instead of 90 instead of 30 videos can be created per month.