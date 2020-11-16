Foxconn has reportedly started testing a foldable iPhone

Multiple sources close to the supply chain say Foxconn, the main iPhone manufacturer / assembler, has started testing a foldable iPhone. Apple plans to launch this device in September 2022. The information from the United Daily News website is obviously to be taken with a grain of salt. The idea of ​​a foldable iPhone, however, isn’t far-fetched in and of itself, as Apple has a number of patents pending on the subject.

Contrary to claims by leaker John Prosser, the foldable iPhone would be made up of a single foldable screen rather than two screens

The Chinese site also claims that the supplier would mainly test the foldable screen and the hinge area. This information suggests that the test iPhone is just a prototype, still far from the preproduction model. Several suppliers would make the hinge, but Foxconn would still be responsible for final assembly. The foldable iPhone screen would open / close a hundred thousand times, which can be used to verify that the component is suitable for long-term use.

We would like to remind you that the first models of foldable smartphones showed signs of weakness after just a few tens of thousands of opening / closing (especially markings on the screen). The second generation of foldable phones are already proving to be much more resilient, which means that Apple doesn’t really have the right to go wrong.