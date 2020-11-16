a new 15-day period before an activity ban in the United States

After several months of battling the social network, the United States seemed busy the past few weeks, and the Trump administration might even have believed it forgot about the TikTok file. In fact, the motion should have been banned on November 14, under the decree signed by the US President on August 14. This document gave the app 90 days to find a buyer or it would be banned from the US. Finally, as Engadget reports, TikTok now has two additional weeks to restructure its international assets.

TikTok asks for 30 days and gets 15

Tensions between the Trump administration and the Chinese TikTok app have been going on for months. After being targeted by the US Navy, the application was banned from all US armies. This did not prevent the spectacular increase in use in the United States. This did nothing to change the tension between the two parties, however, as the US specifically criticized TikTok for serving the Chinese government and accused it of espionage. This had also prompted the Trump administration to consider a ban on TikTok in the US last August.

In the same category

Pinterest is taking advantage of the pandemic: your activity is exploding

This ban is still on the agenda today but has been delayed. In fact, TikTok had a 90-day sell-off in August, otherwise the application would be officially banned. Last week, TikTok requested another 30 days. The government committee responsible for foreign investments, CFIUS, finally granted him 15 days, ie until November 27th.

Two weeks to finalize a deal?

In the past few months, TikTok has been talking to several companies about a possible buyout of its business. First there’s Microsoft, Twitter, then India’s Reliance before talking to Oracle. These should even end, much to Microsoft’s misfortune. The agreement between Oracle and TikTok was even supposed to be signed last September, but things seem complicated between the two parties. In fact, the two companies have conflicting speeches. While TikTok says it retains the majority of the shares, in other words 80%, Oracle says the opposite.

The Chinese app now has two weeks to finalize its plans. This can be complicated as China wants the application’s algorithms to remain the property of Bytedance, although this is a United States requirement: the application code must be rewritten and saved in the United States. It will now be necessary to wait for November 27th to hear the rest of the case, less than one more twist until then!