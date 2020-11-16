Apple TV reimburses certain customers € 4.99 / month

As expected, Apple has started reimbursing some people who have an ongoing Apple TV + subscription. This has to do with Apple’s move to extend the free year of its streaming service through February 2021.

As a reminder, Apple TV + debuted in November 2019. The free year should have ended in November 2020 for the first customers. But Apple finally decided to give them free access through February 2021.

If you have an annual Apple TV + subscription, Apple will automatically offer the additional three months. If you paid for the monthly subscription between November 2019 and January 2020, your Apple account will also be credited. The sum can be used to buy applications, games, films, series, or to pay for another subscription (e.g. Apple Music).

Apple has started sending email to Apple TV + subscribers. “You will receive € 4.99 / month in Apple TV + credit through January,” we read. Apple says it’s “to thank you for being an Apple TV + subscriber”.

this is interesting … pic.twitter.com/n2R8uspGYU

– Dylan Taylor (@Dylaantaylor) November 15, 2020

U.S., Australian, and other customers received the Apple TV + refund email from Apple. We envision that French customers and others will soon have their turn. But Apple doesn’t say anything specific about it. At the moment there is only one catchphrase: patience.