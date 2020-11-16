Destruction of inner cities: Before the New Stone Age – real estate – economy

Corona or not: Consumers will reach deep in their pockets again this Christmas. However, the advantage should be especially online retail. Many merchants from the city are struggling to survive. According to Deutsche Pfandbriefbank, the pandemic will “lead to serious adjustments in real estate markets with some delay,” said CEO Andreas Arndt. The main areas of interest are retail and hotels (see next page). Stefan Genth, CEO of the German trade association HDE, called on Wednesday to work together to prevent a “horror scenario of the devastation of inner cities”. The federal government must now “sharpen” November aid and bridging aid. He warned that up to 50,000 businesses were at risk in their existence.

Nearly 60 percent of downtown retailers feel in need, according to a survey by the HDE industry association among more than 500 companies. “Declining sales and a low number of customers are causing more and more retailers to run into financial difficulties.” .

The German Association of Towns and Municipalities is demanding an immediate program from the federal government against the desertification of inner cities. Federal and state governments should therefore establish a city center fund. Federal urban development funds would have to be increased from the current EUR 790 million to EUR 1.5 billion per year. “Stationary retail is trying to survive.” Germany as a place cannot and must not afford abandoned inner cities, “said CEO Gerd Landsberg.

On Wednesday (11 November 2020), the Greens called for longer-term measures, such as a new law on commercial leasing.

The Central Committee on Real Estate (ZIA), an umbrella organization for approximately 37,000 real estate companies, also fears that city centers will be abandoned. “The longer the pandemic lasts, the more gaps will appear in the pedestrian zones,” said ZIA President Andreas Mattner. “At some point, support funds and short-term work benefits will be depleted.”

There is a yawning emptiness in many shopping streets these weeks. The closure of pubs, restaurants, cinemas, theaters and fitness studios is also causing a drop in attendance at fashion stores, bookstores and electronics stores.

New leases in Germany fell by 40 percent

According to a study by international real estate broker Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), the retail sector in Berlin fell by 24 percent in the first three quarters of this year compared to the previous year by almost a quarter. Across Germany, the quota, which shows which areas in the top 1a area have not yet been occupied, is undergoing renovation or is actually empty, is doubled. The rate has been constant at around 7 percent since its introduction in 2018. Now it’s around 14 percent.

The impact of downtime and closures and the subsequent necessary distance and hygiene measures in the retail lending market is even more pronounced in the national context, where both rent and volume figures have fallen by around 40 percent compared to the previous year. This was calculated by real estate service provider BNP Paribas Real Estate for the first three quarters.

There was a threat that there were 50,000 stores

The situation is “very dramatic”, especially for the clothing trade, warns the president of the Association of Textile Trade (BTE) Steffen Jost. In the first days of tightening Corona’s rules, the stores showed a decrease in sales of up to 80 percent. Jost, who himself runs five fashion stores, painted a grim picture: there is a risk of death of a large store. “The face of many cities will change massively.” Some city centers may no longer exist. “

The consumer mood in Germany is not really that bad. Despite Corona, HDE expects sales in the Christmas store of around 1.4 billion euros this year. This would correspond to an increase of 1.2 percent compared to the previous year.

According to a representative HDE survey, German citizens want to spend as much on Christmas presents this year as in 2019: around € 245 per inhabitant. But shopping is likely to be very different from that a year ago. More than half of respondents (53 percent) said they “shop less often for Christmas this year due to the corona crisis.” And at least 44 percent said they would “shop for more Christmas online.”

According to the survey, furniture retailers, hardware stores and grocery stores also expect a good deal.

It seems that most consumers still have something completely different in mind when shopping than Christmas gifts for their loved ones. According to an analysis by the Federal Statistical Office, they began supplying toilet paper, disinfectants, flour, yeast and sugar again before the last shutdown. According to statisticians, about twice as much toilet paper was purchased in the last two weeks of October as the average for the pre-crisis months of August 2019 to January 2020.

November is as important for the Christmas business as December. (with DPA and EPD)