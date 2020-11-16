Genshin Impact: Record Cell Phone Sales in October (and Other Numbers)

We told you a little about it when it was released: Genshin Impact (App Store Link – Free – iPhone / iPad) is a huge hit on mobile, and new numbers confirm the extent of the damage (in competition). For example, publisher Unity Technologies informs us that the iOS / Android version of the game was downloaded 10 million times on the day it was released! For Sensor Tower, Genshin Impact is actually the mobile game that generated the most revenue in October.

All platforms combined (i.e. mostly PS4 and mobile), miHoYo’s game has seen $ 239 million in sales since its inception on September 28, a score that is all the more hallucinative as this free version game isn’t exactly a cause of crime and in-app consumption … China accounts for 31% of sales, ahead of Japan (24.5%) and the US (19%). The game is a little less dominant on PS4, but it’s still the third most popular free download game in October after Rocket League and Rogue Company.