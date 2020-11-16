How can you be creative and resilient?

The situation is the same for many agencies. Customer budgets are generally falling due to the crisis we are going through. The economy is tense and as Gabriel Dabi-Schwebel, founder of the agency 1min30, explains: “Since the beginning of the school year it has been very soft, customers who contact us have reduced budgets or are requesting budgets for 2021.”

With this new book, Gabriel Dabi-Schwebel highlights the limits of inbound marketing and relies on a new model to enable lead generation: the design of acquisition strategies.

DISCOVER THE DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY DESIGN METHOD

A systemic approach that Gabriel Dabi-Schwebel defines as: “A new marketing technique that makes it possible to select the most suitable levers for the customer. The innovative aspect of this methodology is to rely on a detailed understanding of the shopping trip. From the moment he identifies a problem to the moment he selects a solution to buy. If we had to make a comparison, I’d say the persona is a static photo while the buying journey is a video that can help us create action plans. ”

A book with practical files that will allow you to immerse yourself in the methodology proposed by the founder of the 1min30 agency. Workshops to ask the right questions about purchasing paths, an acquisition matrix, etc. The team also mapped the various acquisition levers that can provide ideas to future readers. It is a complete vision that emerges from the usual shackles of either growth marketing or inbound marketing.

Gabriel Dabi-Schwebel advocates breaking down silos within companies and harmonizing marketing and sales. Many teams are not aligned with each other. Getting them to work together is a real challenge. Marketing communications Sales alignment is not that easy to achieve. According to the founder of the agency 1min30, companies have to move in the same direction in order to focus on the essentials: the customer’s buying journey and the definition of a shared vision. A single common plan aimed at attracting new customers. The acquisition of the strategy design enables exactly this vision.

There are many acquisition levers in 2020 … However, it is important to ask the right questions. Why invest in this or that sales channel? The challenge of the approach developed by Gabriel Dabi-Schwebel is to understand the customer’s approach. A flyer can be more relevant than a TikTok campaign. You need to focus on your customer and just your customer and adapt your strategy to your shopping journey. For more information, see the agency’s book 1min30.