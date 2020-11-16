GPU: Apple M1 is better than GTX 1050 Ti and Radeon RX 560

We have already seen the CPU performance of the Apple M1 chip for Macs. It’s better than other Intel Macs. This is also the case with Rosetta 2. Today benchmarks show the performance of the graphics part (GPU). And for an entry-level chip, the Apple M1 is doing pretty well.

In the GFXBench test, the Apple M1 outperformed the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card from Nvidia. It’s also better than AMD’s Radeon RX 560. Apple’s chip manages to beat the other two graphics cards except twice. The AMD Radeon RX 560 does better in the Aztec Ruins High Tier test. The Apple M1 also had problems with the other two GPUs in the ALU 2 test. Otherwise, however, the Apple model is ahead.

There’s also the case of Nvidia’s Gevoria GTX 1650. It and the Apple M1 are pretty close: 2.9 TFLOPS for the first, 2.6 TFLOPs for the second. Unfortunately, there is still no benchmark to compare the two GPUs.

Some will have noticed: The GeForce GTX 1050 and Radeon RX 560 aren’t the newest GPUs from Nvidia and AMD. The latest models are more powerful. But we mustn’t forget that the Apple M1 chip is a first generation. It also has a built-in GPU, which the other two are real graphics cards.

How does the Apple M1 work during intensive sessions?

Despite everything, one important test remains: What about long-term use? It will have to wait for the full tests to see if the Apple M1 still performs better after ten minutes of heavy use. This includes video coding, 3D software, and more.

As a reminder, the first Macs with the M1 chip arrive tomorrow. It will be the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini.