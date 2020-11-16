A simple Apple II cover with Jobs and Wozniak’s signature, auctioned from $ 20,000

A simple Apple II hood will soon be auctioned off by Doyle. Understand that it is therefore just the beige cover of the machine, with no components included. However, this item of relative use (and per se much rarer than an Apple One) will start its auctions between $ 20,000 and $ 30,000. The reason for this crazy bet? The hull is simply covered with the authentic signatures of Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak. If we believe the auction description, this Apple II was meant for a particular Thomas Earl Neudecker II at the University of Pittsburgh. For sale, this collector’s item is accompanied by a fabric banner on which we can see an illustration of Clemont Mok. We can bet the final auction will fly much higher than $ 20,000 to $ 30,000 as many times.

Report Rating