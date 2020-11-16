Telephone, electricity, fitness: a fifth of consumers have contracts they do not want – business

Who doesn’t know: You need a new smartphone, but a mobile phone is cheap in the electronics market only if you conclude a two-year contract for calling and surfing at the same time. With electricity or gas, you get cheap tariffs only if you commit to a longer period of time. And the bond often lasts, even if you really want to break away. Because many contracts with energy suppliers, fitness studios, dating agencies or telecommunications companies are extended by a year if you do not cancel them in time.

According to a survey published on Monday by the Federal Association of Consumer Organizations (VZBV), almost a fifth of consumers in the last two years have concluded at least one contract that they did not want in this form. Even more customers, specifically one in four, have problems with unwanted contract renewals. In six out of ten cases, citizens pay extra when their contract is automatically renewed. People with disabilities estimate their financial loss on average at € 335 over two years.

“It is high time that the federal government provided consumers with better protection against costly price traps, such as unwanted contracts for mobile phones, electricity or streaming services,” says VZBV chief Klaus Müller. “Many consumers are currently under financial pressure from Corona.”

Christine Lambrecht (SPD), the Federal Minister of Justice and Consumer Protection, wants to ban long contracts by law. Photo: dpa

Minister of Justice Lambrecht: Contracts for a maximum of one year

However, the government has not yet been able to agree on a law that sets new rules for consumer contracts. In January, Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) presented her “law on fair consumer contracts.” In it, the minister wants to end long contracts and extension clauses. In future, new contracts should be allowed to operate for a maximum of one year, automatic renewal should only be possible for a maximum of three months, and the notice period should be reduced to one month. Consumers have been “too often deceived and exploited,” Lambrecht said in support of the plea.

Union: Consumers also benefit from long contracts

However, the Union and the Union-led Federal Ministry of Economy see things differently. One does not believe “that consumer contracts are only fair if they are short,” said Jan-Marco Luczak, a spokesman for consumer policy for the Union’s parliamentary group. Longer contract terms would also bring customers benefits in the form of lower prices and loyalty discounts.

In addition, the Union feels overwhelmed. “Prohibition of 24-month contracts and restrictions on automatic contract renewals are not agreed in the coalition agreement,” said Sebastian Steineke, an official of the Union’s parliamentary group on consumer protection. He opposes such a ban, but wants to give customers special termination rights so that they can break away from the contract in the event of illness or relocation.

Long-term commitment: New devices are cheaper if you sign a phone and internet contract. Photo: imago images / Westend61

Other projects are also affected

Representatives of the Ministries of Justice and Economy have been negotiating compromises for months, but without success. The hanging game will also touch on a project that is close to the heart of the Ministry of Economy: the reform of the Telecommunications Act, which is to bring about faster expansion of gigabit networks.

The proposal also contains a regulation on contract terms. Accordingly, two-year contracts should remain allowed for telephone and internet, but companies should also be required to offer contracts with a 12-month deadline. Automatic renewal should be possible indefinitely, but customers should then be able to terminate the contract with one month’s notice. The proposal was sent to federal states and associations as a proposal for discussion – with an explicit warning: The ministry writes that changes in contractual conditions are likely to occur during departmental coordination.