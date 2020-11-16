Simple search, the extension to find Google Search from 2010s

Are you nostalgic for the good old Google search engine of the 2010s? The Simple Search extension is for you. Developed by The Markup, you can take advantage of the search results taken directly from PageRank by removing the pollution from all the highlighting fields of the Google services.

Google’s search engine has evolved, but maybe not in a good way

In the two decades of its existence, Google’s search engine has come a long way, sometimes to the detriment of its users. While in its early days the tool wanted to “get you in the right place as quickly as possible,” according to Larry Page, it seems obvious that today it is exactly the opposite. Google does everything possible to keep you on their services for as long as possible using a variety of panels, widgets, and tabs.

In a study published by TheMarkup last July, we found that Google would monopolize 41% of its search engine’s first page of results. While this practice may be perceived as unfair for smaller businesses, it is also annoying for users who don’t directly come across the information that interests them, but are inundated by the highlights of Google’s services and products. .

To fix this, TheMarkup created Simple Search, an extension that lets you find 2010s Google Search that highlighted only the most relevant search results.

How does the simple search work?

Simple search is available in the Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox browsers. It works just as well for Google’s search engine as it does for Bings. After downloading and installing, the extension opens a transparent window above the classic search results. You will only see “pure” results that match your query. Note that you can close it at any time to return to the original Google page.

As the creators explain, simple search takes you back to a time when online search worked a little differently. You no longer have to click the “blue links” for information about your search. Google gives you what it thinks is important in information fields from other websites. “Are you ready to go back to the good old days?