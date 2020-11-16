Google boss apologizes to Thierry Breton after Point revelations

Sundar Pichai, the head of Google, must have felt uncomfortable when Thierry Breton, the EU commissioner, presented him with an accomplished fact last Thursday. During a video conference between the two men, the French revealed to the American that he was aware of his plan to respond to the Digital Service Act, a text regulating large technology companies. An internal Google document actually leaked until it got into the hands of the European Commissioner.

Google doesn’t like the Digital Service Act project

A few days ago we informed you that at least 165 companies had asked the European Union to take stronger measures to prevent Google’s abuse of its dominant position. That is the whole purpose of the draft text of the Digital Service Act. The latter has to be presented next December and includes the possibility of winding down a company by taking advantage of its dominant position, even if Margrethe Vestager has indicated that she does not support this practice.

It seemed obvious that this draft text would not appeal to everyone, especially the big tech companies, including Google. The latter secretly prepared an answer. Indeed, an internal document entitled “DSA 60-Day Plan Update” contained all the details of Google’s planned strategy to “free the substance of the new digital legislation being developed in Brussels”, as in Le Point described. Among other things, Google planned to use the services of the American state such as commercial agencies or even embassies and to take into account the division between the services in Brussels. “

“The Internet shouldn’t remain a ‘Wild West’,” said the EU Commissioner

In the face of these discoveries and during the video conference organized on November 12th to discuss the development of Google in Europe, Thierry Breton called the head of the American giant to account. The European Commissioner, who promoted the use of a “method from another century”, quickly received an apology from the director of Google. The latter said “sorry it happened this way” and also stated that he took responsibility for the document he had not read before.

Thierry Breton then recalled in a press release: “The European position is clear: everyone is welcome on our continent as long as the rules are respected. We are determined to provide the safest, most competitive environment in the world for our citizens and industries. “The Internet must not remain a“ wild west ”. To do well in Europe, Google should be more careful!