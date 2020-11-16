Amazon employees steal the equivalent of 500,000 euros from the iPhone

Five Amazon employees working in distribution centers were arrested by the police for stealing the equivalent of 500,000 euros from their iPhone. The story takes place on the Spanish side, more precisely in Madrid.

Amazon employees had 10 iPhones with them at the time of their arrest. They also had a large number of labels with the different phones’ IMEIs. Their aim was to make the police investigation more difficult. These labels are usually on the back of the iPhone box.

According to the Spanish press, it all started with an internal investigation at Amazon. The online retailer noticed that some high-end phone packaging had a weight that was inconsistent with that in the database. The Amazon security team has therefore discreetly used cameras. She wanted to find out what some employees were doing on the premium smartphone side.

This enabled him to identify three of the five thieves. She was arrested after she finished her workday. The fourth was arrested while working during the day. The fifth presented himself at the police station.

The iPhone theft investigation is ongoing. The Spanish authorities want to know where the iPhones are and how their journey went. And as expected, Amazon laid off all five employees.