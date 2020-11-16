Qualcomm has approved the sale of non-5G chips to Huawei

Finally a little break for Huawei, the victim of the Sino-American trade war. Thanks to a waiver issued by the USA, the Chinese manufacturer can again buy chips from Qualcomm. However, a size restriction affects the picture: Only 4G chips would be affected, reports Reuters.

Qualcomm flies to help Huawei

In May 2019, Donald Trump signed an executive order banning American companies from doing business with telecommunications companies “that pose a national security risk.” Without any real surprise, the main target was Huawei, and the consequences were not long in coming. First with Google, which had to withdraw its Android license from the Chinese manufacturer, and later, in September 2020, with the cessation of production of Kirin 9000 chips, which are featured on most of the brand’s high-end devices.

Faced with this situation, Qualcomm decided to save Huawei by putting pressure on American decision makers. To defend its position, the company reiterated that this decree not only harms Huawei, but is also dangerous for American companies that can no longer benefit from an estimated $ 8 billion market, thus clearing the way for foreign competitors like Samsung. A fear confirmed by the South Korean group’s excellent third quarter of 2020.

A little break for the Chinese manufacturer

An argument that has apparently been heard by the US government since it decided to relax its rules by granting Qualcomm a special exemption that allows it to sell its 4G chips to Huawei.

Mixed good news for the Chinese manufacturer. If this permit allows the break to be limited in 2021, the future seems more than uncertain as 5G chips are still not affected by this exception. So leave the Snapdragon 750G, 690, 875, 765 and 765G.

All is not lost, however: with Joe Biden, who will succeed Donald Trump in the White House from next January, the Chinese manufacturer can still hope that this change in administration will be accompanied by a relaxation of rules to calm the escalation of the trade war between China and the United States. Business to follow.