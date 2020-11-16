The integration of Apple Podcasts on websites is possible

With Apple, a player can now be integrated into the websites to read a podcast available in Apple Podcasts. Just go to that address and enter the name of the podcast you want. A new page will appear with the integration code for the reader.

There are two possibilities. The first is to incorporate a program and have the list of the latest podcasts available. The other is to include a specific podcast. The selection is made directly when configuring the Apple Space.

Here is the first possibility with the last five podcasts:

And the second option only with the last podcast:

As we can see, the second player for playing Apple Podcasts is more compact. After all, this is normal as there is less information. You can also access other podcasts by clicking the “View More” button. You can also click the three dots on the right to access the episode, copy the link or get the integration code.

The web player for Apple Podcasts could give podcast makers a boost. You now know that your content can technically be presented on a website. Readers of the websites concerned can play the podcast on the page.