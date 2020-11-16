An iPhone 7 with a free cell phone plan

A new promotion allows you to offer an iPhone 7 for every subscription to the Free Mobile package. The offer is available from Veepee in collaboration with the operator of Xavier Niel.

The iPhone 7 offered with the Free Mobile package is an outdated model. It is rated A, which means that it is very close to a new model. In terms of storage, we find 32 GB. This changes compared to previous offers where the smartphones offered were models under Android. These were Nokia and other brands.

It is certain that the iPhone 7 will not be a lightning strike at the gates of 2021. But the smartphone with its A10 chip is still doing very well. It is compatible with iOS 14 and will have more updates. For comparison: the iPhone 6s also has the right to iOS 14. The iPhone 7 has not yet said its final word.

There is the Free Mobile package for the iPhone 7. This is the bundle with unlimited calls, SMS and MMS and 100 GB for the internet. This is the one available today for € 19.99 / month on the operator’s website.

The offer with the iPhone 7 and the Free Mobile tariff is available from Veepee for 24 months for 19.99 € / month. It starts today at 7 p.m. and will be in effect through November 20 at 6 p.m.

For information: The refurbished iPhone 7 is available in retail for around 200 euros. It costs € 199 on Darty and € 207 on Amazon.