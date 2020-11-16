Uber is about to sell its autonomous vehicle unit

TechCrunch says Uber is in talks with startup Aurora to sell its autonomous vehicle development unit, Uber Advanced Technology Group (ATG). This decision suggests a profound change in course for the American giant, largely fueled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Uber ATG has had significant difficulties

If we don’t know at the moment how much is earmarked for this buyout, the two companies would have been talking since October. The San Francisco-based startup Aurora specializes in the development of an autonomous pilot system and has already convinced big names in the industry: For example, it has entered into a partnership with Hyundai and has also benefited from an investment by Amazon.

In the same category

Business intelligence is no longer just a “technical” matter

Uber, for his part, began developing his unit in 2015 and received help from real giants. In 2019, the company raised $ 1 billion for its self-driving car program with investments from Toyota or SoftBank. Two years ago, the company placed its future on this technology and the applications resulting from it, and in particular considered using a fleet of robot axes. A solution that makes it possible to replace the drivers with a system with artificial intelligence. Uber mainly focused on transportation and created Uber Freight, a unit specializing in the movement of goods.

However, ATG faced several challenges. In particular, the Levandowski affair led him into a legal debacle with Waymo, the company specializing in autonomous vehicles from Google. In 2017, the death of a pedestrian in Arizona caused by one of its vehicles also slowed the activities of the company, which had to cease testing on American roads following that tragedy.

Uber, a great app soon?

On top of this inconvenience, the Covid-19 pandemic has entered there and severely affected Uber’s operations. In May, losses of $ 3 billion were recorded due to the crisis. If Uber has already worked on developing new services, the upheaval caused by the coronavirus has accelerated that process and pushed the company to review its plans. The company sold shares in Uber Freight and acquired Postmates. Additionally, Uber Eats, a service that exploded during containment operations around the world, received significant funding.

As of now, neither Uber nor Aurora have commented on the information disclosed by TechCrunch. However, it seems that the company is confirming the trend of the past few months and setting aside its transport unit in favor of services, using the example of Chinese super-applications like WeChat. It’s probably not for nothing that Uber Money, a division of financial services, was recently launched.

During the year, the company also diversified its activities by starting parcel delivery and shopping.