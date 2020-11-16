Business intelligence is no longer just a “technical” matter

“BI shouldn’t be a technical concept, it’s just a means,” argues Frédérique Legat, salesperson who has been immersed in the world of digital service companies (ESN) for twenty years. and today Account Manager at Micropole. ESNs, formerly known as SS2I, market business business support software, and more specifically business intelligence (BI) software. In short, BI software is a decision-making aid for those responsible for a structure. These tools collect data and redesign it to present it on a simplified medium like dashboards that executives rely on to guide and improve their business strategy. These technologies are often implemented by ESNs who do not develop them: integrators. These companies should be partners of such or such a publisher and specifically configure and install software.

Soon almost all businesses will have BI solutions, and these are already in abundance. The German company SAP, the leading software manufacturer in Europe, offers BI with SAP BusinessObjects. Of course, the market also includes players from across the Atlantic. In particular Microsoft and its Microsoft Power BI solution or the world’s leading provider of patent applications, IBM with IBM Cognos Analytics. Despite the fierce competition that covers the sector, the understanding of this software remains unclear for many customers and is more derived from the jargon used by “Techos”. This point is an important issue for the sector, which is struggling to make its solutions understandable to as many people as possible.

Traditionally, companies sent their Director of Information Systems (CIO), a “Techos”, to implement BI software. Nowadays times are changing and these projects are increasingly being managed by the decision makers of the structure like the administrative and financial directors (CFOs): “The subject is not technology, the subject is the subjects. Trades, like stock issues. BI comes later, to respond to their problem, ”explains Frédérique Legat. Therefore, BI must become more accessible, and this mission is the responsibility of both software manufacturers and integrators, but also of new players who see a gateway to the world of ESN, a sector , which is characterized by its industry growth very often in the double-digit range.

The Integrator’s Choice, a Chinese Puzzle

“Customers know that it is difficult to find a good integrator,” explains Jean-Marc Garel, Operations Manager at Cosmo Consult, a software manufacturer and integrator, the leading European provider of digital transformation services and end-to-solutions. -end is based on Microsoft. The question, however, is not to find a good integrator, but one that suits the customer and “it depends on what he wants to do and on his size,” notes Frédérique Legat. Broadly speaking, large ESNs, especially customers, have services that follow their size. In general, their approach is more aimed at large structures that IT departments in particular have. Smaller ESNs are characterized by a service that is easier to adapt to a specific situation. A billing delay, a common requirement during the Covid-19 era, is more likely to be processed quickly in a small company than in a large company, where multiple departments are likely to be involved in the process.

No generality can be true, and Frédérique Legat advises: “I will be a customer, I will call another customer”. However, before lifting the phone, other elements are analyzed. Especially the areas of activity in which the coveted ESN is active. It is necessary to learn how sectors are grouped and distributed within teams. Not only does this ensure that the service is tailored to the desired need, but it is also important to the quality of the work. Each sector is subject to regulatory and business restrictions. In the food industry, daily inventory management, in which many actors are involved, requires special precautions and therefore specialist knowledge. If, after receiving information, he states that the ESN has 50 customers from 40 different sectors, for example, this must arouse suspicion.

After all, business practice in the BI sector means that there is a period called pre-sales before a contract is signed, during which the project is technically examined. This should not be seen as the beginning of a collaboration, but as a time in which the customer can form an opinion about how the company works and thus determine whether the working methods meet his expectations: “He There are very good salespeople, but there are it is not the seller that is bought, but a company department, ”recalls the Micropole account manager.

The SaaS model focuses on customer satisfaction

“The IT world is discovering a new market in which the customer leaves the market if he is not satisfied. Before that he was able to stay for more than 10 years, ”explains Raphaël d’Halluin, who, with twenty years of experience in the ESN sector, founded Score Fact, an organization committed to customer satisfaction. these companies. This change in customer relationships is partly due to the emergence of a new software marketing model: Software as a Service (SaaS). A SaaS sale takes the form of a subscription, which is figuratively a rental system. For most of the BI software, the subscription is renewed annually. Due to the advent of cloud technologies, software sold in SaaS is installed on remote servers rather than on the user’s computer.

Until then, BI software was sold in the form of licenses. Which corresponds schematically to an act of purchase. The licenses require installation on servers and maintenance, which is also billed annually. In this model, a transfer to another integrator is often accompanied by an invoice and requires new settings. Binding, but not insurmountable: “There are no technical reasons for changing the integrator that prevent a customer from being in SaaS or not,” explains Frédérique Legat, who nevertheless states that there is “less dependence” on the integrator. With SaaS this restriction has been lifted and this is where Raphaël d’Halluin sees the need to improve and focus on customer satisfaction when introducing this new model.

In addition, due to its ease of installation, the SaaS model could lead to a reduction in shadow IT, which relates to all information systems implicitly implemented in a structure, for example without the approval of the DSI. In addition to the illegality of the practice, which can be punished with a fine, Shadow IT is an obstacle to the workflow. In fact, it is often synonymous with multiple software programs for one task, as each service selects its own solution. This is a brake on both data analysis and collaboration between departments in a company. Therefore, by making the delivery of solutions easier, SaaS could reduce the use of non-compliant software due to cause and effect.

Labels to prove its qualities

“The digital century is putting people back at the center of technology,” jokes Raphaël d’Halluin, CEO of Score Fact, a company dedicated to evaluating the quality of IT solution providers. Score Fact has the mission on its website to “promote a European, reliable and neutral rating system”. This body conducts audits and, if the results permit, Score Fact issues a customer satisfaction certificate like a label.

On October 27th, 2020 Score Fact awarded Cosmo Consult France the certification for customer satisfaction for Microsoft technologies for the fourth time in a row: “Thanks to empathy, the customer is at the center of the service. And active listening”, mother of an iron fist Hélène Dumas, CEO of Cosmo Consult France when the label was awarded The event in Lyon failed to accommodate the Microsoft employees who had to submit the certification. In four years of audits, Cosmo Consult was able to use Score Fact analysis to improve customer service: work You on the content of newsletters, internal webinars to raise awareness and train all consultants to communicate with them clients, internal webinars and implementation of methods and tools to improve collaboration between departments, exchange of topics raised by customers, changes in business questions, feedback on the requirements identified on site, optimization the follow-up of customer inquiries, considerations for developing customer projects for the birth of new projects, etc.

“Not all providers have the same level of commitment. We can show our seriousness with the Score Fact label, ”confirms Jean-Marc Garel. During the audit, 60% of the installed base was checked by Cosmo Consult on 14 topics. To get certification you need a general average of at least 12/20, and a module cannot be less than 8.25 / 20. This year 91% of Cosmo Consult customers state that they are very satisfied. This corresponds to an increase of 2 points compared to 2019. The marketing manager of Cosmo Consult, Virginie Poujol, congratulates this result: “Due to the quality of the survey, the label With Score Fact enables us to be a company that keeps pace with the times and with data that enable us to be in the right place at the right time. “ESN sees this as proof of the quality of its services, which the company confirms in two ways through its special relationship with Microsoft. Cosmo Consult is in direct contact with Microsoft’s Danish research and development department.

For companies that do not get certification, Score Fact provides a detailed report that will allow them to improve. Why not try the certification again the following year: “To get a label, you have to contact the company. It corresponds to a corporate strategy that says: This is where we want to go, ”explains the Micropole account manager. Score Fact helps customers make choices based on their satisfaction, but that’s not the only problem in BI. Other labels can be envisioned, such as a label that confirms that the data is stored in a specific geographic area. However, as in the food industry, where labels are more developed, their quality depends on the structure in which they are displayed.