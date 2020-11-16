Earth at night in color (Apple TV +) revealed in the trailer

Apple released the tape for Earth At Night In Color, a new documentary series that will air on Apple TV +. The narrator is Tom Hiddleston, known as Loki, Thor’s adoptive brother, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films.

Earth At Night In Color will be available on Apple TV + December 4th. The documentary series uses next-generation cameras to show the animals’ nightlife in color for the first time. Filmed on six continents from the Arctic Circle to the African Grasslands, this documentary series follows the nightly dramas of moonlit animals, revealing new perspectives and behaviors never seen before.

In addition to Earth At Night In Color, Apple TV + seems to have a lot of interest in documentaries right now. There’s Tiny World that’s been available for a month. There is also Becoming You and Fireball.

According to recent data, Apple TV + is starting to find its audience. The number of viewers is increasing thanks in particular to the new series. This includes defending Jacob, the truth that is being told, and the servant. The public demand for them is greater than it was for the first Apple TV + series.