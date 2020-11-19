iOS 14.2 (Build 18B111) is available for the iPhone 12

Apple is offering a new iOS 14.2 for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. It will arrive two weeks after the final version of iOS 14.2 is available for all devices.

The new version of iOS 14.2 for iPhone 12s has the build number 18B111. In comparison, the original build number for iOS 14.2 is 18B92. Unfortunately, Apple doesn’t say what specific changes will apply to the new iPhones. We suspect these are bug fixes, but no details are given.

The update to iOS 14.2 will appear for those who currently have iOS 14.1. Those who already have iOS 14.2 (the first version) installed will need to go through a computer to complete the installation. When you connect the iPhone 12 to a PC or Mac using the USB cable, a pop-up window will appear offering the installation. It’s in iTunes on Windows and the Finder on macOS.

If you know how to do a manual installation, you can download the new manual version from our dedicated page. All firmwares for the various iPhones are listed here.

As a reminder, iOS 14.2 brings some changes with it. This includes new emojis, new ones in the Control Center, new wallpapers and much more. The full list can be found in this dedicated article.