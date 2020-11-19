App Store tax increases from 30% to 15% for small developers

It’s official: for the second time since setting up the App Store, Apple is modulating its commission for in-app purchases for small developers. This goes from 30% to 15% for small developers with annual sales of less than $ 1 million.

For in-app purchases, the commission drops from 30% to 15%

A few months ago a noose gained momentum in the USA: Many companies, including Match Group, Netflix and Epic Games, protested against this famous “Apple tax”, which until now consisted of 30% charging on in-app purchases. A few days earlier, following a complaint lodged by Spotify, the European Union had launched an investigation into the matter for anti-competitive practices. Today Apple finally responded by proposing the launch of a device called the Small Business Program to help lower the tax for small developers.

In the same category

TousAntiCovid: The application fills in your certificates automatically

This program applies to all developers with App Store sales less than $ 1 million in a calendar year. So the difference between these developers and the others lies in the in-app commission. You will understand that for “small developers” this in-app purchase tax is therefore reduced from 30% to 15%. This is a real win. Official start of the device: January 2021. The sales for 2020 determine the tax applicable in 2021.

It affects small developers with sales less than $ 1 million

This is great news for development studios with sales well below the million mark. With the launch of this program, Apple wants to prove that the App Store shouldn’t slow down innovation. Until now, many developers have hesitated or even refused to start on the App Store because this famous tax would have limited their income. The business model of an app is often based on in-app purchases.

A little reminder for French developers: the threshold that must not be exceeded is $ 1 million, which means that our country has a turnover of around 850,000 euros. A small detail that can be important. Finally, note that developers participating in this “Small Business Program” will have no fewer tools available in the App Store. You can use all of Apple’s strike forces, namely the Apple API, distribution in the international App Store, secure payment management, the update program, etc.

According to the numbers we have, 85% of developers in the App Store generate sales of more than $ 1 million. This means that only 15% of companies will be affected by this new program. Will this be enough to calm the anger of Match Group, Spotify, or Rakuten? A few weeks ago, Epic Games wanted to form a coalition of companies to protest against this tax on in-app purchases and to counter Apple’s monopoly. This shows how the big developers are going up against the American giant and suggests that this measure will not be enough.