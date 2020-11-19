Mac M1: CrossOver can start Windows games / software

Starting software or games that are available under Windows is possible thanks to CrossOver on Macs with the M1 chip. Codeweavers, who takes care of the tool, used the Team Fortress 2 game to demonstrate that it can run on a MacBook Air M1.

As the video below shows, not everything is perfect. There is a significant drop in FPS during the game. It should be noted, however, that there is still no optimized version of CrossOver for Mac M1. Everything runs through Rosetta 2, Apple’s emulation layer, to run x86 (Intel) applications on a Mac M1 (ARM).

“It’s amazing when you think that we’re literally the cheapest Apple Silicon device you can buy,” says Codeweavers. “It’s not perfect now. Team Fortress 2 contains delays. I think we have to work on this point, ”the team continues. She adds that she was able to run the Among Us game.

To enjoy CrossOver on Mac M1, you need macOS 11.1. The update is currently in beta. It brings improvements for Rosetta 2. These are important to keep CrossOver (and other applications) running.

For those who didn’t know, CrossOver lets you run Windows software on macOS. The Wine-based tool “translates” Windows APIs into MacOS equivalents. Unfortunately not everything works. There is a list of functional programs.