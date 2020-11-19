Bundestag Wire Card Committee: Is CEO Markus Braun now developing? – Economics

It will be exciting in the Bundesag’s Wirecard Committee of Inquiry. Six weeks after the official appointment, talks with witnesses begin this Thursday.

Emphasis will be placed on one, if not the main figure of the fraud and bankruptcy scandal surrounding payment service provider and Dax star: Markus Braun, CEO of the company based in Aschheim, Bavaria, is invited. And it will also appear. His action against direct search in Berlin was dismissed by the Federal Court of Justice.

The committee wants to investigate with Braun and other former Wirecard executives, on the one hand because they are a source of dispute over the federal government, but on the other hand because some of this group may soon be even less willing to provide information than they would. could be assumed.

SPD MP Cansel Kiziltepe met with a research statement: “All the evidence we know suggests widespread leadership crime. Former Wirecard executives will have to face the allegations on Thursday. “

But Braun and two other Wirecard managers – Oliver Bellenhaus and Stephan Freiherr von Erff – are in custody. The prosecutor’s office is accused of fraudulent commercial gangs, in which fictitious transactions were used to prove higher sales and profits, and so loans could also be cleared. Bude Braun & Co. answer questions? Or do they invoke their right to refuse to testify?

Concern for the safety of witnesses

An interesting alliance met against the appearance in the committee: The lawyers of the detainees in custody were against the usual personal interrogation and the Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office, which put these three managers behind bars.

The reasons were similar. On the one hand, an increased risk of coronary infection was applied. On the other hand, there were concerns about the safety of witnesses: They could be attacked, for example by disappointed investors, warned the prosecutor’s office and pointed out that Wirecard’s unstable manager Jan Marsalek had intelligence contacts.

Video only?

There was also a risk that the accused managers could use the situation to discuss the matter directly. Therefore, there should be only one video interrogation. The lawyer von Bellenhausen even asked for the release of his client because he clearly wanted to exercise the right to refuse to provide information, and was therefore “inappropriate evidence”, as the letter from the FDP, left and Greens revealed.

The Committee of Inquiry also focuses on Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD). Photo: REUTERS

But in the Bundestag, they opposed it and insisted on a presence. Left-wing MEP Fabio De Masi said: “I would also have Mr Braun shown in his pajamas. It is important for the public that the biggest financial and accounting scandal in recent German post-war history be publicly negotiated. ”

Green politician Danyal Bayaz saw it this way: “Markus Braun’s exploratory light is out of the question for me. He is believed to be primarily responsible for the Wirecard scandal. “In the Bundestag, corona rapid tests are being carried out to ensure safety.

A personal impression counts in the committee

In a response from three opposition factions to the lawyers ‘suggestions, the witnesses’ personal appearance was argued: “The hearing is more authentic in this way and the image the committee can have of witnesses is complex.” “Give up personal impressions,” said CDU MP Matthias Hauer.

The members of the committee have no illusions as to the willingness of summoned witnesses to provide information. However, they do not want to adopt a position of complete denial. “Braun will not be able to refuse to answer all the questions,” says Bayaz.

Braun must come

Outcome of the dispute: Braun is heard directly, Bellenhaus and von Erff are turned on via video. It may play a role that these allegations work more closely with investigators. But they are not as important to the committee as Braun. Because above all he was looking for contact with politics. And there should be questions and answers. “She is also obliged to do so. In my opinion, he has no choice, “says Florian Toncar from FDP.

The Bundestag is less concerned about the possible operational actions of Wirecard managers in the alleged machinations of the group. The goal is different, de Masi puts it this way: “The task of the committee is to clarify political responsibility and deal with the failure of supervision in Germany so that such a case does not happen again.”

Continue control

And there the interests of the groups diverge. All participants mainly provide clarification of the facts. For example, Toncar reports: “We want to find out which controls didn’t work for what reasons.”

Here he focuses on the Federal Office for Financial Supervision (Bafin). But also the auditors, in the case of Wirecard, EY – the persons responsible for the company are invited to the committee on November 26 and are released from the obligation of secrecy by the insolvency administrator of Wirecard.

But of course, with regard to the federal election, it is also about the people. The federal government “was not exactly covered by fame and made many wrong decisions,” says Bayaz. “Yet no one feels really responsible.”

The committee of inquiry has to deal with this picture of collective irresponsibility. Toncar helps: “Political responsibilities have so far been completely underexposed. “And also to his management team at Treasury.

Scholz, Altmaier, Seehofer …

The Social Democrats are therefore moving into a counter-offensive and have already identified the reasons why Peter Altmaier and Horst Seehofer should also be invited to the committee. The Minister of Economy is responsible for overseeing inspectors like EY – should there be an omission?

And the interior minister may have to be on the committee because of security findings – Mark’s connection to the secret service. Perhaps also as a former Prime Minister of Bavaria to clarify whether there could have been government failures.

… also Guttenberg. And Merkel

And finally the chancellor appears. Because during her trip to Beijing a year ago, Angela Merkel promoted Wirecard’s business interests in China, which could be related to the company’s allegedly fraudulent construction.

As part of the preparations, the first political celebrity will have to appear on the committee on December 17: Former Federal Minister Karl Theodor zu Guttenberg, as a lobbyist, opened Wirecard’s contacts to the Chancellery and Merkel.