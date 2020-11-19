Your facial expressions and emotions soon in real time on Fortnite?

A few months ago, Epic Games bought Hyprsense. The technology developed by this company makes it possible to transcribe a person’s emotions and facial expressions in real time on a personalized avatar. According to The Verge, Epic Games apparently plans to make this feature available on Fortnite soon.

Soon your facial expressions in real time on Fortnite

Over the years, Fortnite has changed and has become much more than a game, an increasingly popular social place to hang out with friends in a virtual way. So far you have been able to customize your avatar, but Epic Games, the publisher of the famous video game, decides to go one step further and offer a feature that allows players to transcribe their emotions in real time. A simple camera or webcam is enough for this technology to work properly. It could look like this:

We dare to imagine the luck of the players who will read this article. Emotions and facial expressions will be the last building block that enables this virtual space to become more real than ever. It’s a great way to allow players to sense their playmates’ emotions and make the parties more enjoyable, especially on Party Royale, the virtual platform that hosts a lot of social experiences like concerts or conferences.

In the same category

Ultimately, the digital currency will replace cash

An increasingly “real” social space

Fortnite has changed its dimension in the past few months. The platform is transforming and organizing more and more such experiences, especially in the field of music. Epic Games is committed to making its game a must-have for tour artists. To make it easier to organize concerts within the game, Epic Games has opened a real studio in Los Angeles where the performances of the artists can be captured and retransmitted in Fortnite.

Imagine how relevant this feature of facial expressions can be in this context. Kim Libreri, Epic Games Technical Director: “The arrival of the Hyprsense team brings us closer to our goal of giving all developers full control over their facial expressions down to the smallest nuance.” .

A technology that obviously reminds us of Unreal Engine’s Live Link Face. An application developed in July 2020, developed exclusively for the iPhone and based on sensors from Apple’s TrueDepth camera and ARKit. Live Link Face enables facial movements to be recorded live using face recognition technology and the collected data to be converted into graphic animations.

It seems very clear that facial expression will be paramount in the increasingly social future of video games.