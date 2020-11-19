IPhone Bridging: Apple pays to resolve disputes

Apple has agreed to pay $ 113 million to end the iPhone jamming lawsuit. This follows the lawsuits and proceedings against him in around 30 American states. They accused Apple of slowing old iPhones due to the battery.

The money will be split between California and 33 other states, according to an announcement by Attorney General Xavier Becerra. “Apple has hidden information about its batteries that slowed the operation of iPhones by pretending to be updates,” said Xavier Becerra. “This kind of behavior is damaging to the client’s wallet,” added the prosecutor. He believes that these are “limits” [la] Ability to make informed purchases ”. He adds that the agreement “gives consumers access to the information they need to buy and use Apple products.”

Apple reduced the performance of iPhones with batteries that were beginning to age. The aim was to avoid unexpected phone shutdowns. The problem is that Apple didn’t say anything to the users and did it quietly. The manufacturer was then taken into the bag and apologized.

In particular, there was a program for changing batteries for 29 euros. It only took a year. Because yes, if you change the battery, you can use the entire power supply with your iPhone again.