Due to collapsing demand: Thyssenkrupp will cut another 5,000 jobs after losing billions – economy

The poor industrial group Thyssenkrupp continues to use the red pencil even after the loss of billions: Another 5,000 jobs are to be lost in the next three years, the company announced in Essen on Thursday. Termination for operational reasons was not excluded.

Already in the spring of 2019, Thyssenkrupp announced that 6,000 jobs would be lost, of which 3,400 had already been lost. In the past financial year 2019/20 (as of September 30), the group had slipped deep into the red.

The steel industry, and in particular the supply industry, was weak following the collapse of demand in the context of the corona pandemic, especially from the car industry. Excluding the elevator business, which had since been sold, the group had to accept an adjusted operating loss in continuing operations of € 1.6 billion.

Businesses stabilized in the fourth quarter. In the previous year, there were still minus 110 million euros. Thyssenkrupp has previously reported a deficit of 1.7 to 1.9 billion. With a loss of almost 1 billion euros, it contributed the largest part of the steel deficit.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

To make this possible, the group had to write off a total of approximately € 3 billion for steel and automotive supplies by the end of the fiscal year – the group reported a net loss of € 5.5 billion in ongoing operations, minus almost € 1.2 billion the previous year.

Thyssenkrupp was able to adjust the balance sheet by selling an elevator from which the company received 15 billion euros. The result was a net profit of less than 9.6 billion euros. Thyssenkrupp does not want to pay a dividend due to high losses in ongoing operations.

For the coming year, Thyssenkrupp is aiming to “significantly improve” its adjusted EBIT. However, the group will continue to write in red – the management expects a loss in the middle range of three-digit million EUR.

IG Metall appeal

IG Metall called on Thyssenkrupp not to address the group’s crisis just by cutting jobs. “We are aware that economic success is the foundation of secure jobs.” However, reducing costs and reducing them alone is not the way back to economic success, “said Jürgen Kerner, the chief treasurer and deputy chairman of the Thyssenkrupp union’s supervisory board, on Thursday.

They reject flat-rate reduction programs for the entire group. For the Union, the point is to prevent redundancies and preserve as many jobs and jobs as possible. “So far, the employee party has embarked on a path of painful cuts – if the goal seems achievable and fair rules for dealing with employees are followed.” (Dpa, Reuters)