Didi Chuxing unveils an autonomous taxi

Didi Chuxing has just presented a new autonomous vehicle for carpooling in China. It’s called D1 and it’s part of the company’s plan to deploy 1 million driverless taxis by 2030.

An ambitious goal

D1 was developed in cooperation with the manufacturer who specializes in Strom-BYD and is based on feedback from Didi Chixing’s customers and drivers. During the presentation of the vehicle, the company’s CEO Cheng Wei said he wanted to increase car pooling from 3% of all mobility services today to 30% by 2030. The car first drives to Chengsa in Hunan Province in December and arrives in other cities in the following months. According to Wei, carpooling is the transport solution in metropolises like Beijing, where the population is constantly growing with huge traffic jams.

Didi Chuxing emphasized security for D1. The model is thus equipped with an alarm button for contacting the police and an electronic sliding door on the right side. In particular, this will make it possible to respond to roughly 20,000 annual disputes caused by the opening or closing of traditional car doors, the company notes. In addition, users have the option of adjusting the temperature of the vehicle and the seat heating via the Didi app before getting in.

D1 is updated every 18 months and is not directly equipped with an autonomous pilot system: it will be integrated into the vehicle in 2025.

Just coincidence?

With 550 million users in many parts of the world, Didi’s platform is now an indispensable transport service. It has also partnered with very big names in the auto industry, namely Toyota (which invested $ 600 million in the Chinese company in 2019), Volkswagen, Renault – Nissan-Mitsubishi, or even BAIC.

In China, Didi has nearly 90% of the market after winning the battle against Uber in 2016. In addition, the announcement of the D1 vehicle is timely: earlier this week, the American giant announced the sale of its vehicle unit for the production of an autonomous drive system … Simple coincidence or master stroke?