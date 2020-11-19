Moonlighter: the cream of the old-fashioned action RPG for iOS (App Store Release)

Moonlighter (App Store Link – 12.99 Euro – iPhone / iPad) has already been synchronized on consoles and PCs and is available in a lively paint scheme and 100% identical to the original game for iOS. Moonlighter is an action RPG that was created like the 16-bit games of the genre. That retro pixel aspect is surpassed here by an excellent DA, an enchanting soundtrack and ultra-detailed animation. The tradition of the very coherent game contributes to this feeling of playing a micro-world, with its story (“doors” lead to different areas and dimensions) and its iconic characters.

Moonlighter brings the 16-bit action role-playing game to life in a brilliant way

In Moonlighter, the player controls the fate of Will, “a trader who dreams of becoming a hero” (as opposed to the peaceful Frodo). Will won’t be alone for long and be able to team up with some makeshift companions. Between the generous loot, managing the armory and spells, the battles that require quick skill and the elements of micromanagement in the small town of Rynoka, Moonlighter offers different phases of the game that will keep the player busy for hours. . A must for lovers of the genre.