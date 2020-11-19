Email at the heart of your mobile CRM strategy

In 2020, email is a communication channel that is particularly popular with brands.

5.6 billion people now have an email system. It’s colossal, and it shows the impact email can have on customers and prospects. In France, the average open rate is 22%. In this white paper, published by the expert agency Relatia, you will find that there are some best practices that must be followed in order to meet your audience’s expectations.

Relatia therefore returns in detail to the time of sending an email campaign. Hence, Thursday or evening seems to be the preferred time for the French to read email.

What are the French’s habits with email?

By downloading this white paper, you will be able to compare the performance of email against social networks. This is particularly interesting to understand how powerful this broadcast channel can be. In particular, we learn that 72% of French people prefer to receive advertising content via email rather than on social networks, which they do not see as an advertising platform. Email would be 40 times more effective at attracting new customers than Facebook or Twitter … Enough to ask questions.

We also discover that email is a real leverage for capture and activation. Such campaigns in particular make it possible to achieve several goals: to use your own customers and prospects or even to bind the best contacts in your mobile application in order to keep them. In particular, we learn that personalization can make a huge difference and even increase the open rate of your emails by 26%. This white paper also tells you how important the Cross device is.

Concrete examples of successful campaigns

The second part of the white paper looks at real campaigns that have worked and describes the elements that made them successful.

Relatia is returning to La Redoute’s email strategy. In this particular case, the collaboration consisted of defining a roadmap and support for the technical implementation as well as the creation of online documentation. At the operational level, La Redoute has entrusted Relatia with the entire programming and configuration part of the campaigns as well as the editorial and creation part. A full partnership that has allowed the brand to multiply their opening rate by 1.4 and get + 8% registrations.

Many customers, including Toyota, Cleor, the Française des Jeux, UGC and even EDF, trust Relatia to develop their campaigns and define the right email strategy. By downloading this whitepaper, you can dive into these different use cases. The EDF case is particularly interesting when creating a generic and personalized template that enables dynamic emails to be sent thanks to a database of visual “eco-gestures”.