the tool to understand the behavior of visitors to a website and optimize conversions!

Having a site is a good place to start and let you know how many people go there each day. However, in order to learn lessons on understanding what works and what doesn’t, or what conversion rate is very low, it is important to use web analytics tools. This allows you to understand how users interact with a site, what they are doing, where they are going, or when they are leaving the site.

Insignal is one of them! This tool allows you to quickly visualize the interactions of visitors with a website in order to optimize the browsing experience and thus convert more visitors! A complete tool designed as an alternative to Hotjar or Mouseflow.

Full recordings of user sessions

First, you need to add a website to the Insignal tool. A pixel must be installed on the site to get the various statistics and records of the tool. Specifically, Insignal records the various user sessions in order to see exactly what the user did during their visit to the website and to understand the journey.

The tool’s dashboard gives a quick overview of a site’s statistics with the number of pages viewed, sessions, etc. More precise data such as source, country, device, operating system, language … It is also possible to monitor traffic in real time. The Funnels tab allows us to find detailed information about users (what they clicked on) and their visits, as well as a video recording of their sessions. Note: Personal information such as a password or a credit card number is first deleted from the tool.

Insignal gives constructive feedback!

Insignal also offers heatmaps of the various moves to help understand the important areas of a site and those that are less engaging. To do this, the tool tracks clicks and movements on each visit.

The tool also makes it possible to collect feedback from visitors. A customizable widget is available. It is possible to add emojis, text, etc. To go even further, you can also create surveys for more detailed feedback!

Insignal is a paid tool that is offered in advertising via Appsumo. Lifetime access to the tool is thus granted for just $ 49 instead of $ 360. With this offer you can add 3 websites, get 8,000 registrations per month and benefit from 600,000 page views per month per website. Other formulas are available for sites with more traffic or to track more sites.

