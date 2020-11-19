Twitter is slowing down fleet rollouts due to technical issues

Just deployed, the Twitter fleets are already experiencing technical difficulties. However, while inconvenient, this inconvenience proves that the new format is already very popular.

Stories from Twitter

This feature was first introduced in Brazil in March. After eight months of testing, the social network released its stories in Japan earlier this week, suggesting global action in the wake. A day later, Twitter announced the international launch of Fleets.

Fleets are indeed stories like the ones posted on Instagram, Snapchat or even LinkedIn, and allow Twitter users to share their fleeting thoughts: as on other social networks, a fleet disappears after 24 hours. However, unlike other platforms, this format is intended to highlight the conversation and stimulate discussion between users without this conversation being public, which is characteristic of Twitter. When a tweet replies to a fleet, it goes straight to the private messages of the person who posted it.

Many internet users wanted to test the function immediately after its release without success.

Users flocked to this new format

Many of them complained about the difficulty in opening the fleet format. Some have found the screen to become particularly slow, indicating a problem with the smartphone, while others even claimed it was causing their application to crash. Fleets took first place among trending topics on the social network in the US, proving that users literally rushed to stories on Twitter, which is a good sign for the platform.

Following these various bugs, Twitter announced a slowdown in the launch of its new feature: “We are slowing down the use of fleets to address certain performance and stability issues. If you don’t already have this feature, you may not get it for a few days. We’re excited to see so many people using fleets and we want to make sure we are giving everyone the best experience possible. “

We are slowing down fleet adoption to address some performance and stability issues. If you don’t already have the feature, you may not get it for a few days.

We love that so many people use fleets and want to make sure we give everyone the best experience.

If you still don’t have access, you need to patiently address your problems …