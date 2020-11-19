Apple Fitness + is expected to launch with iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2

Everything indicates that Fitness +, Apple’s sports service, will be launched with iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2 in a few weeks. With the beta 2 of watchOS 7.2, which has been available since yesterday, there is a service mention. The first beta of iOS 14.3 also contained a mention. However, it went away with the second beta.

Apple has already announced that Fitness + will be available before the end of the year. We can therefore understand that iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2 will see the light of day in December in a stable version. However, Apple has not yet announced a release date.

Fitness + was introduced during Apple’s keynote in September. These are fitness videos with sports coaches. It will be available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Apple Watch. The watch motivates throughout the session by creating an immersive and stimulating environment.