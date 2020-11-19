Apple Music Awards: 2020 edition winners (Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Rich, etc.)

During the first edition of the Apple Music Awards, young artist Billie Eilish won no less than 3 awards (out of the 5 distributed). This second edition of the Apple Music Awards proves to be much more balanced this time around, with no less than 4 artists in the spotlight namely Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and the very popular Taylor Swift. It is recalled here that the AMAs primarily reward the artists who are at the top of the streaming volumes on the Apple Music platform and therefore these are not prizes that are given according to strictly musical criteria.

The AMA trophy: a 12-inch silicon wafer coated under glass

Apple Music Awards 2020 winners:

Roddy Ricch: two trophies, the title of the year for The Box and the album of the year with Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial

Lil Baby: Artist of the Year for his album My Turn

Megan Thee Stallion: Revelation of the Year

Taylor Swift: Composer of the Year for Folklore Album

Left to right: Megan Thee Stallion and Taylor Swift